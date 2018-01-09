Doobie Brothers and Steely Dan Teaming For American Tour

The trek is set to include shows in over 30 cities and is scheduled to kick off on May 10th in Charlotte, NC at the PNC Music Pavilion and will be concluding on July 14th in Bethel, NY at the Bethel Woods Center for the Arts.

A special U.S. ticket presale for most shows will be available to Citi cardmembers via their Private Pass program. The presales are set to begin on Wednesday (Jan 10th) at 10 AM local time.

Steely Dan And The Doobie Brothers Tour

Thu May 10 - Charlotte, NC^ - PNC Music Pavilion

Fri May 11 - Raleigh, NC^ - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Sun May 13 - Jacksonville, FL - Daily's Place

Mon May 14 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Thu May 17 - West Palm Beach, FL - Coral Sky Amphitheatre

Sat May 19 - Atlanta, GA - Verizon Amphitheatre

Sun May 20 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater

Tue May 22 - New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Center

Thu May 24 - Houston, TX - Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

Fri May 25 - Dallas, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Sun May 27 - Austin, TX - Austin360 Amphitheater

Wed May 30 - Los Angeles, CA - The Forum

Fri Jun 01 - San Francisco, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre

Mon Jun 04 - Portland, OR+ - Moda Center

Tue Jun 05 - Seattle, WA - KeyArena

Thurs Jun 07 - Spokane, WA** - Spokane Arena

Sat Jun 09 - Boise, ID** - Taco Bell Arena

Sun Jun 10 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre

Tue Jun 12 - Denver, CO - Pepsi Center

Fri Jun 15 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center

Sat Jun 16 - Madison, WI** - Breese Stevens Field

Mon Jun 18 - Kansas City, MO - Starlight Theatre

Tue Jun 19 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - STL

Thu Jun 21 - Chicago, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - CHI

Sat Jun 23 - Cleveland, OH - Blossom Music Center

Sun Jun 24 - Indianapolis, IN - Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

Tue Jun 26 - Detroit, MI - DTE Energy Music Theatre

Wed Jun 27 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center

Sat Jun 30 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Mon Jul 02 - Toronto, ON** - Budweiser Stage

Tue Jul 03 - Syracuse, NY - Lakeview Amphitheater

Fri Jul 06 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

Sat Jul 07 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center

Tue Jul 10 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live

Wed Jul 11 - Camden, NJ - BB&T Pavilion

Fri Jul 13 - Gilford, NH** - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

Sat Jul 14 - Bethel, NY - Bethel Woods Center for the Arts



**No Citi pre-sale

^General public tickets on sale beginning January 20 at 10am local time

+General public tickets on sale beginning January 26 at 10am local time