Doobie Brothers and Steely Dan Teaming For American Tour
01-09-2018
Steely Dan

The Doobie Brothers and Steely Dan have announced that they will be joining forces on the road this spring and summer when they launch a coheadlining tour of North America.

The trek is set to include shows in over 30 cities and is scheduled to kick off on May 10th in Charlotte, NC at the PNC Music Pavilion and will be concluding on July 14th in Bethel, NY at the Bethel Woods Center for the Arts.

A special U.S. ticket presale for most shows will be available to Citi cardmembers via their Private Pass program. The presales are set to begin on Wednesday (Jan 10th) at 10 AM local time.

Thu May 10 - Charlotte, NC^ - PNC Music Pavilion
Fri May 11 - Raleigh, NC^ - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Sun May 13 - Jacksonville, FL - Daily's Place
Mon May 14 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Thu May 17 - West Palm Beach, FL - Coral Sky Amphitheatre
Sat May 19 - Atlanta, GA - Verizon Amphitheatre
Sun May 20 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater
Tue May 22 - New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Center
Thu May 24 - Houston, TX - Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land
Fri May 25 - Dallas, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
Sun May 27 - Austin, TX - Austin360 Amphitheater
Wed May 30 - Los Angeles, CA - The Forum
Fri Jun 01 - San Francisco, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre
Mon Jun 04 - Portland, OR+ - Moda Center
Tue Jun 05 - Seattle, WA - KeyArena
Thurs Jun 07 - Spokane, WA** - Spokane Arena
Sat Jun 09 - Boise, ID** - Taco Bell Arena
Sun Jun 10 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre
Tue Jun 12 - Denver, CO - Pepsi Center
Fri Jun 15 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center
Sat Jun 16 - Madison, WI** - Breese Stevens Field
Mon Jun 18 - Kansas City, MO - Starlight Theatre
Tue Jun 19 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - STL
Thu Jun 21 - Chicago, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - CHI
Sat Jun 23 - Cleveland, OH - Blossom Music Center
Sun Jun 24 - Indianapolis, IN - Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
Tue Jun 26 - Detroit, MI - DTE Energy Music Theatre
Wed Jun 27 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center
Sat Jun 30 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Saratoga Performing Arts Center
Mon Jul 02 - Toronto, ON** - Budweiser Stage
Tue Jul 03 - Syracuse, NY - Lakeview Amphitheater
Fri Jul 06 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center
Sat Jul 07 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center
Tue Jul 10 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live
Wed Jul 11 - Camden, NJ - BB&T Pavilion
Fri Jul 13 - Gilford, NH** - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
Sat Jul 14 - Bethel, NY - Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

**No Citi pre-sale
^General public tickets on sale beginning January 20 at 10am local time
+General public tickets on sale beginning January 26 at 10am local time

