MGMT Announces New Album 'Like Dark Age' And Tour
01-17-2018
.
MGMT

MGMT have announced that they will be releasing their new studio album, "Like Dark Age" on February 9th and have also revealed a behind the scenes video.

The new behind the scenes clip was captured during the making of the new album at the Tarbox Road Studios in Cassadaga, New York and is available to stream online here.

The band has also revealed North American tour dates in support of the new effort. The trek will be kicking off on March 3rd in St. Paul, MN at Myth and is preceded by a number of European dates. See the new album's tracklisting and all of the upcoming dates below:

Little Dark Age Tracklisting:
She Works Out Too Much
Little Dark Age
When You Die
Me and Michael
TSLAMP
James
Days That Got Away
One Thing Left To Try
When You're Small
Hand It Over

Tour Dates
1/30 Berlin, Germany Huxley's
2/2 Amsterdam, Netherlands Paradiso
2/3 Brussels, Belgium AB Main Hall
2/5 Paris, France La Cigale
2/6 London, UK Electric Brixton
3/2 St. Paul, MN Myth
3/3 Chicago, IL Riviera Theatre
3/5 St. Louis, MO Peabody Opera House
3/7 Dallas, TX South Side Ballroom
3/8 Austin, TX ACL Live at Moody Theater
3/9 New Orleans, LA BUKU Music & Art Project
3/11 Nashville, TN Ryman Auditorium
3/13 Atlanta, GA Coca-Cola Roxy
3/15 Washington, DC The Anthem
3/16 Boston, MA Orpheum Theatre
3/17 Montreal, QB MTELUS
3/19 Toronto, ON Massey Hall
3/20 Philadelphia, PA Electric Factory
3/24 Brooklyn, NY Kings Theatre
3/25 Brooklyn, NY Brooklyn Steel
5/7 Denver, CO Fillmore Auditorium
5/9 Calgary, AB Big Four Building
5/11 Vancouver, BC Orpheum Theatre
5/12 Seattle, WA Showbox SODO
5/15 San Francisco, CA Warfield Theatre
5/18 Hollywood, CA Palladium
5/19 San Diego, CA San Diego Civic Theatre
5/20 Tempe, AZ Marquee Theatre
6/14-17 Dover, DE Firefly Music Festival
6/29-7/1 Beuningen, Netherlands Down The Rabbit Hole Festival
7/6 Hérouville Saint Clair, France Festival Beauregard
7/12 Madrid, Spain Mad Cool Festival
7/17 Milan, Italy Milano Summer Festival

