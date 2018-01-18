|
A Look At 2018 Rock Hall Inductee Sister Rosetta Tharpe
.
(Gibson) The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame sure has its critics, but arguably no artist has been more overdue for recognition than Sister Rosetta Tharpe. Her induction into the Hall's "Influences" is coming in 2018 but it's more than just a victory for rockin' sisterhood, it's a long-awaited shout to a truly great artist. Don't know enough about her? Praise be, here's your guide to a true great and the first Lady Of Gibson... Who was she?: Back in the day, music was even more sliced and diced into categories than it is now. However, if there was one "Gospel" artist who was the genre's breakout name, the first real crossover superstar, it was Sister Rosetta Tharpe. Sister Tharpe was rockin' before rockin' existed - her first hit (and it was even called "Rock Me"!) was way back in 1938, when Elvis was a mere toddler. She was born Rosetta Nubin in Cotton Plant, Arkansas in 1915, and was, frankly, a remarkable prodigy. Rosetta was singing gospel in church by age six, and soon playing some mean guitar too. Via a move to Chicago, where her musical education exploded, she headed to New York City. Like a righteous gatecrasher, she was soon playing at the Cotton Club with Duke Ellington as her teens swung by, she played with Dizzy Gillespie, then with swing bandleader Lucky Millinder. She soon headed back south to tour with fellow gospel icons the Dixie Hummingbirds. That first single of hers had come in 1938, and in 1945, her sassy single "Strange Things Happening Every Day" - with its hot guitar solo - was the first gospel single to cross over on the Billboard race charts, what we'd now call R&B. Amid all the claims for the "first rock'n'roll record" over the years, "Strange Things Happening Every Day" has as good a claim as any. Signature Sounds: The thing is, it remains hard to categorize Rosetta Tharpe's music as it is broad. Pure Gospel, smooth jazz, horn-backed ballads, proto rock'n'roll jump rhythms, shredding guitar (yes!) - she covered a lot of bases. Her guitar playing though was notable, and she was one of the very first players to use distortion. Which for a gospel singer is pretty darn extraordinary. Tharpe was a brilliant guitar player, yet almost never acknowledged in the annals of rock'n'roll. It shouldn't be a surprise really, even if it's wrong. The "accepted" tale of rock'n'roll - with Elvis as some sort of fountainhead - is the story of white men, and Sister Tharpe was, of course, neither white nor a man. But, whooa, she could play. According to fellow gospel star of the day, Inez Andrews, "The fellows would look at her, and I don't know whether there was envy or what, but sometimes she would play rings around them. She was the only lady I know that would pick a guitar and the men would stand back." "She could play the guitar like nobody else … nobody!" added Lottie Henry, a member of Tharpe's back-up vocal group The Rosettes. And plenty others were wowed by her. Chuck Berry was a fan (you can clearly hear her influence on his double-stop licks and his songs), so was Little Richard (she was also a brilliant pianist), Isaac Hayes and Elvis himself was a massive devotee. "Elvis loved Rosetta Tharpe," attests Gordon Stoker of The Jordanaires, who backed both Sister Rosetta and Elvis. "Not only did he dig her guitar playing, but he dug her singing too." here.
Who was she?: Back in the day, music was even more sliced and diced into categories than it is now. However, if there was one "Gospel" artist who was the genre's breakout name, the first real crossover superstar, it was Sister Rosetta Tharpe. Sister Tharpe was rockin' before rockin' existed - her first hit (and it was even called "Rock Me"!) was way back in 1938, when Elvis was a mere toddler.
She was born Rosetta Nubin in Cotton Plant, Arkansas in 1915, and was, frankly, a remarkable prodigy. Rosetta was singing gospel in church by age six, and soon playing some mean guitar too. Via a move to Chicago, where her musical education exploded, she headed to New York City. Like a righteous gatecrasher, she was soon playing at the Cotton Club with Duke Ellington as her teens swung by, she played with Dizzy Gillespie, then with swing bandleader Lucky Millinder. She soon headed back south to tour with fellow gospel icons the Dixie Hummingbirds.
That first single of hers had come in 1938, and in 1945, her sassy single "Strange Things Happening Every Day" - with its hot guitar solo - was the first gospel single to cross over on the Billboard race charts, what we'd now call R&B. Amid all the claims for the "first rock'n'roll record" over the years, "Strange Things Happening Every Day" has as good a claim as any.
Signature Sounds: The thing is, it remains hard to categorize Rosetta Tharpe's music as it is broad. Pure Gospel, smooth jazz, horn-backed ballads, proto rock'n'roll jump rhythms, shredding guitar (yes!) - she covered a lot of bases. Her guitar playing though was notable, and she was one of the very first players to use distortion. Which for a gospel singer is pretty darn extraordinary.
Tharpe was a brilliant guitar player, yet almost never acknowledged in the annals of rock'n'roll. It shouldn't be a surprise really, even if it's wrong. The "accepted" tale of rock'n'roll - with Elvis as some sort of fountainhead - is the story of white men, and Sister Tharpe was, of course, neither white nor a man. But, whooa, she could play.
According to fellow gospel star of the day, Inez Andrews, "The fellows would look at her, and I don't know whether there was envy or what, but sometimes she would play rings around them. She was the only lady I know that would pick a guitar and the men would stand back." "She could play the guitar like nobody else … nobody!" added Lottie Henry, a member of Tharpe's back-up vocal group The Rosettes.
And plenty others were wowed by her. Chuck Berry was a fan (you can clearly hear her influence on his double-stop licks and his songs), so was Little Richard (she was also a brilliant pianist), Isaac Hayes and Elvis himself was a massive devotee. "Elvis loved Rosetta Tharpe," attests Gordon Stoker of The Jordanaires, who backed both Sister Rosetta and Elvis. "Not only did he dig her guitar playing, but he dug her singing too." here.
Gibson.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Gibson.com - Excerpted here with permission.
• Aerosmith's Joe Perry Joined by All-Star Guests At Club Show
• Judas Priest Preview Their New Song 'Spectre'
• Dead & Company Announce Summer Tour
• Spinal Tap's Derek Smalls Recruits Guitar Greats For New Album
• Singled Out: Legend of The Seagullmen (Tool and Mastodon)
• Royal Blood's Late Late Show Performance Goes Online
• The Afghan Whigs and Built To Spill Announce Tour
• A Look At 2018 Rock Hall Inductee Sister Rosetta Tharpe
• Singled Out: Down & Out (Featuring Hit The Lights' Nick Thompson)
• Beatles Land In New Guinness World Records Book
• U2 Announce Songs Of Experience Euro Tour
• Most Anticipated Heavy Rock Albums For 2018
• Billy Idol Adds New Dates To U.S .Tour
• Former AC/DC, Ozzy, Dio Members Form New Supergroup
• Paul McCartney Jams Beatles Classic With Members Of Muse
• Keith Urban Announces 'Graffiti U' Album And Tour
• Justin Timberlake Releases 'Supplies' Video
• Jason Aldean Announces Tour With Luke Combs and Lauren Alaina
• Pharrell Will Perform at 2018 NBA All-Star Game Halftime Show
• Maroon 5 Release Snapchat Filled 'Wait' Video
• 50 Cent's 'In Da Club' Used For School Snow Day Announcement
• Louis Tomlinson Donates $10K To Help Fan With Cerebral Palsy
• Keith Urban Teases New Song 'Parallel Line'
• Camila Cabello's 'Havana' Performance On 'Ellen' Goes Online
• Zac Brown Song 'It Goes On' Featured In '12 Strong' Film
• How Grammy Awards Trophies Are Actually Made
• Eminem Previews 'River' Video Featuring Ed Sheeran
• Justin Timberlake Releasing New Song 'Supplies' and Video
• Lady Antebellum and Darius Rucker Teaming For Tour
• Dierks Bentley Releasing His New Song 'Woman, Amen'
• Road Trip: Springfield, MO's Route 66 Car Museum
• Travel News, Trips and Tips: Spotlight on Branson, MO
• Duran Duran - Girls on Film 1979 Demo
• Arthur Fowler - Here I Am Again
• Psychocide - Alcohol & Bad Decisions
• John 5 and the Creatures - It's Alive!
• Root 66: Hymn River Suite - Hundred Proof
• Root 66: Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver - Life is a Story
• Root 66: Lost Bayou Ramblers - Kalenda
• Root 66: Lynn Drury - Rise of the Fall
• Root 66: Ryan Koenig - Two Different Worlds
• The Blues: R.D. Olson - Keep Walking Woman
• Jangling Sparrows - 140 Nickels
• iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour 2017
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.