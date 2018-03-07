News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Chance the Rapper Talks Childish Gambino, Kanye West Collaboration
03-07-2018
Chance the Rapper

(Radio.com) Chance The Rapper gave an enlightening talk at Chicago's Museum of Contemporary Art Monday night, March 5, reports Fader. Journalist Adrienne Samuels Gibbs sat down with the singer to get the inside scoop on future collaborations, specifically with Donald Glover, a.k.a. Childish Gambino and Kanye West.

Chance admitted that he and Glover actually did finally record some tracks saying, 'We perpetuated that rumor for a long time without recording anything (laughs)… We did link up in Atlanta and record some tracks and… they're amazing." The duo first announced that they would work together in 2014.

Gibbs also mentioned that Yeezy has new music coming, and asked if the Chicago-an was involved. He sidestepped, a little bit saying 'Uhhhhhhhh…. I guess!" Read more here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

