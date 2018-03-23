|
Pink Tweets Message of Support to Fans Fighting Cancer
.
(Radio.com) These two women just might be Pink's biggest fans. Amy Goodman was surprised when she was diagnosed with mantle cell lymphoma right after her partner, Cheryl Lambert received a stage 4 lung cancer diagnosis. Instead of letting the sad news force them to lose hope, the pair rescheduled their chemo treatments to see their favorite musician perform in Indianapolis, and they even wore shirts that read "We skipped chemo to see P!nk." Amy's niece, Gabrielle, tweeted the photos to the "What About Us" singer, who responded with a message of her own: 'Kick cancer's a–, ladies." Read more here.
