Eric Church Launching The Outsiders Revival Tour

Eric Church is ready to show fans how he rolls once again by hitting the road this summer where he will rock amphitheaters across North America with a number of special guests for his The Outsiders Revival Tour.
The trek will feature various special guests (see the local listings) including Whiskey Myers, Cody Jinks, Jelly Roll, Ashley McBryde, Koe Wetzel, Lainey Wilson, Midland, Parker McCollum, Travis Tritt, Elle King and Paul Cauthen, plus Jackson Dean, Morgan Wade, Muscadine Bloodline, Shane Smith & The Saints, Hailey Whitters, Ray Wylie Hubbard and The Red Clay Strays.
"When I approach touring, I'm always inspired by a new experience, a new way to gather, to express ourselves sonically and visually. Whether it's solo, in the round, double down; being able to bring a different perspective has always brought out our best creatively," shared Church. "Well, we have never done an outdoor summer tour. Never headlined amphitheaters. Never brought a summer experience to your town that featured artists we want to share the summer with. Until now. See you in the season of sunshine with some fellow outsiders that shine brightest when the sun goes down."
The Outsiders Revival Tour will be kicking off on June 22nd at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater in Milwaukee and will wrap up on September 30th in Tampa at the MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre.
Tickets to all dates go on sale next Friday, Jan. 20 at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.com, with presale access available to Church Choir members starting Tuesday, Jan. 17 at 10 a.m. local time.
June 22 Milwaukee, Wisc. - American Family Insurance Amphitheater Elle King
June 23 Detroit, Mich. - Pine Knob Music Theatre Ashley McBryde, The Red Clay Strays
June 24 Cleveland, Ohio - Blossom Music Center Ashley McBryde, The Red Clay Strays
June 30 Charleston, S.C. - Credit One Stadium Parker McCollum, Morgan Wade
July 1 Virginia Beach, Va. - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater Parker McCollum, Morgan Wade
July 7 Toronto, Ontario - Budweiser Stage Koe Wetzel, Shane Smith & The Saints
July 8 Pittsburgh, Pa. - The Pavilion at Star Lake Koe Wetzel, Shane Smith & The Saints
July 14 Cincinnati, Ohio - Riverbend Music Center Travis Tritt, Muscadine Bloodline
July 15 St. Louis, Mo. - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Travis Tritt, Muscadine Bloodline
July 28 Dallas, Texas - Dos Equis Pavilion Midland, Ray Wylie Hubbard
July 29 Austin, Texas - Germania Insurance Amphitheater Midland, Ray Wylie Hubbard
Aug. 4 Raleigh, N.C. - Coastal Credit Union Music Park Cody Jinks
Aug. 5 Bristow, Va. - Jiffy Lube Live Cody Jinks
Aug. 11 Indianapolis, Ind. - Ruoff Music Center Cody Jinks
Aug. 12 Chicago, Ill. - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Cody Jinks
Aug. 18 Orange Beach, Ala. - The Wharf Amphitheater Lainey Wilson, Jackson Dean
Aug. 19 Orange Beach, Ala. - The Wharf Amphitheater Lainey Wilson, Jackson Dean
Aug. 25 Holmdel, N.J. - PNC Bank Arts Center Whiskey Myers
Aug. 26 Philadelphia, Pa. - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion Whiskey Myers
Sept. 8 Portland, Ore. - RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater Jelly Roll, Hailey Whitters
Sept. 9 George, Wash. - Gorge Amphitheatre Jelly Roll, Hailey Whitters
Sept. 15 Albuquerque, N.M. - Isleta Amphitheater Paul Cauthen, Hailey Whitters
Sept. 16 Phoenix, Ariz. - Ak-Chin Pavilion Jelly Roll, Paul Cauthen
Sept. 22 Atlanta, Ga. - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre Whiskey Myers
Sept. 23 Charlotte, N.C. - PNC Music Pavilion Whiskey Myers
Sept. 29 West Palm Beach, Fla. - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre Whiskey Myers
Sept. 30 Tampa, Fla. - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre Whiskey Myers
