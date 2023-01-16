.

Zounds' Steve Lake and Mia Dean Deliver 'Spell' Video

Published January 16, 2023

Blood Moon Wedding Video still
Video still

Legendary English punk rocker Steve Lake of Zounds and American opera singer Mia Dean have shared a DIY music video for their new song "Spell", which comes from their forthcoming duet album, "Blood Moon Wedding: An American Nightmare", that will be hitting stores on April 7th.

07 April 2023 via Mobilization Recordings. The trans-Atlantic post/art-punk duo has dropped the album's first single, "Spell," which comes with a stirring DIY music video.

Steve Lake said of the song, "Spell is the beginning of our story, so I have always had it in mind that we would release it as the first single." It comes in rather triumphant, but also has so many interwoven, chaotic, sonic elements that set the stage for our rather wild adventure."

Dean said of the video, "We shot most of the video at the ruins of Farleigh Hungerford Castle, and in the gorgeous, still standing, 14th century chapel on the site. The rest was filmed on the shore of the San Francisco Bay. The effect is as otherworldly as the bizarre lyrics and delivery. It's great fun to hear and watch their vocal interplay." Watch it below:

Related Stories
Zounds' Steve Lake and Mia Dean Deliver 'Spell' Video

News > Blood Moon Wedding

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Linked In Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement

Day In Rock

Gene and Paul On The End Of KISS- Judas Priest Featured In Rock Hall Inductee Insights Video Series- Tempt Cover Queen Classic- more

Metallica's James Hetfield Warns Fans About Imposters- Classic Rock Hit Leads List Of The Top 25 Travel Songs

Metallica Too Busy For Big 4 Before 2025- Dave Grohl Comic- Sammy Hagar Follows Gut Not Money- Rolling Stones Classic Gets Country Makeover- more

Bachman-Turner Overdrive's Robbie Bachman Dead At 69- David Lee Roth Shares Haitian Adventure On The Roth Show- more

advertisement

Reviews

Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros. - Live in Colorado, Vol. 2

Box Sets: Amazing Grace: Country Stars Sing Songs of Faith and Hope

David Crosby & the Lighthouse Band - Live at the Capitol Theatre

Root 66: Linda Ronstadt- The Flying Burrito Brothers- Danceland

MorleyView: Brigitte Eve

Latest News

Gene and Paul On The End Of KISS

Judas Priest Featured In Rock Hall Inductee Insights Video Series

Tempt Cover Queen Classic 'We Will Rock You'

Suicide Silence Share 'Alter of Self' Video

Saxon Share The Sensational Alex Harvey Band Cover

Zounds' Steve Lake and Mia Dean Deliver 'Spell' Video

The Zach Waters Band Share 'Right Back At It' Lyric Video

Singled Out: Frightful Places' Old Frame

Contact Us - Privacy

Copyright© 2023 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.