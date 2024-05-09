

Prog Band Tu-Ner Coming to Phoenix

Fans of progressive rock music will be in for a rare treat when Tu-Ner comes to Phoenix May 9, 2024 for a show at The Rhythm Room. The band consists of alumni of the revered King Crimson and Stick Men --- Markus Reuter on touch guitar and soundscapes, Pat Mastelotto on drums, electronics and Vocoder and Trey Gunn on Warr guitar, fretless Warr guitar and Vocoder --- and the intimate confines of The Rhythm Room is the perfect place to see and hear them at work.

Tu-Ner has a brand new album out too, a double disc set called T-1 Contact Information. The effort features cuts like "Crowfin," a jazzy showcase for Mastelotto who deals out polyrhythms while the guitars buzz and a Vocoder-treated voice says "Now we're having some fun now." And fans can expect the live show to be all kinds of fun where the trio will probably extend their already lengthy songs with improvisation. Hopefully in the set list at the Rhythm Room will be new cuts like the funky "31," the trippy "Apple Turtle," the dreamy and appropriately melancholy "Poem About a Sad Horse" and the King Crimson-recalling "Forcibly Taken into the Future."

The Tu-Ner show is a Danny Zelisko Presents (DZP) production, no surprise since Zelisko is known to be a big fan of King Crimson. Tickets are available here.

