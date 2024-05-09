Prog Band Tu-Ner Coming to Phoenix

Tu-Ner has a brand new album out too, a double disc set called T-1 Contact Information. The effort features cuts like "Crowfin," a jazzy showcase for Mastelotto who deals out polyrhythms while the guitars buzz and a Vocoder-treated voice says "Now we're having some fun now." And fans can expect the live show to be all kinds of fun where the trio will probably extend their already lengthy songs with improvisation. Hopefully in the set list at the Rhythm Room will be new cuts like the funky "31," the trippy "Apple Turtle," the dreamy and appropriately melancholy "Poem About a Sad Horse" and the King Crimson-recalling "Forcibly Taken into the Future."
The Tu-Ner show is a Danny Zelisko Presents (DZP) production, no surprise since Zelisko is known to be a big fan of King Crimson. Tickets are available here.
