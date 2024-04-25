Hear Say Anything's New Song 'ON CUM'

Say Anything have released a brand new track called "ON CUM". The track comes from their forthcoming album, "...Is Committed", which will arrive on May 24th and is their first album since 2019.
The Syndicate sent over these details. The new track a textbook ripper, packed with allusions to the bands that formed the soundtrack to Emo Nite and the When We Were Young Festival, which the band is set to perform at in October. It has a chopping punk thrash backbeat, a battering NOFX-style second verse attack, and an idiosyncratic and emotional outro, with Bemis crooning "I'm Brandon Boyd-ing out in this son of a b***h."
Speaking on the new song, Max Bemis said in a statement that ""ON CUM" is an ode to the sanctity of having a second song on any uppity record that at least attempts to truly "knock." The "chopping steak" beat being included is the evidence we weren't content to only half-knock when "Monkey Wrench" still exists."
