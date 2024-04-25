.

Metal Supergroup Leviathan Project Deliver 'MCMLXXXII'

(Glass Onyon) Leviathan Project is back with their 3rd full length release "MCMLXXXII" adding drum legend Vinny Appice to the line-up alongside Tim "Ripper" Owens (Judas Priest).

Leviathan Project is a powerful Metal ensemble featuring Tim "Ripper" Owens (KK's Priest), Vinny Appice (Black Sabbath), Bobby Koelble (Death), Matt Nardo (Producer), and Tom Kay (Britny Fox).

Collectively, they tap into the late 70's and early 80's sound that defined a generation. The result is an aggressive and captivating group that combines traditional Metal with soaring melodies, haunting vocals and other worldly guitars.

Leviathan Project released "MCMLXXXII" on April 1st Digitally and as a Limited Edition CD. In addition to the CD there are several bundle options available which include a signed CD, Guitar Pick, T-Shirt and the first Ep on Cassette!

View video for "Spirits" below:

