Watch Twenty One Pilots' New 'Backslide' Video

(Elektra) Twenty One Pilots have shared "Backslide," the third new song to be released from their highly anticipated forthcoming album, Clancy, which will arrive May 24th via Fueled By Ramen. Available today on all streaming platforms, "Backslide" is joined by an official music video directed by the band's own Josh Dun.

Twenty One Pilots will celebrate the release of Clancy with The Clancy World Tour, their biggest headline tour ever kicking off with a two-night stand on August 15th and 16th at Denver, CO's Ball Arena.

Produced by Live Nation, the tour will traverse North America through the fall followed by dates in New Zealand, Australia, Europe and the United Kingdom [see tour itinerary below]. Tickets for The Clancy World Tour are on sale now. For tickets and more information on Twenty One Pilots' The Clancy World Tour visit www.twentyonepilots.com/tour.

Clancy is highlighted by the previously released album tracks "Next Semester" and "Overcompensate," the latter of which has rocketed up the Alternative Radio chart currently sitting Top 3, as it welcomes listeners back to the band's immersive world of 'Trench.'

Clancy is currently available for pre-order in a variety of physical formats including: two limited-edition deluxe box sets, four vinyl variants with additional retailer exclusives, an exclusive CD + Journal Book, a Cassette + Photocard Wallet, and more. For the full suite of Clancy pre-order offerings, visit Twenty One Pilots' official store.

