AC/DC Launching High Voltage Dive Bar At Stops On Power Up Tour

AC/DC surprised fans last October with the launch of their High Voltage Dive Bar near Indio, Ca where the band rocked the Power Trip Festival along with Guns N' Roses, Iron Maiden, Metallica, and more.

The legendary band just announced that they will be bringing the High Voltage Dive Bar experience to five stops of their upcoming Power Up European summer tour.

They said, "The 'AC/DC High Voltage Dive Bar' is coming to 5 cities during the POWER UP Tour.️ Plug in with fellow AC/DC fans in Gelsenkirchen, Seville, Munich, London and Paris to check out iconic AC/DC props and pick up exclusive merch (including some very special vinyl releases)."

Find more details here.

