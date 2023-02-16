.

Blur Going Blue With Rarities For Record Store Day

Published 02-16-2023

(Warner Records) Record Store Day announces its exclusive titles to be released on Saturday, April 22. Warner Records, an official sponsor of RSD along with our affiliate labels, celebrates with a limited-edition, highly sought-after title from Blur.

Originally released in 1994 on CD in Japan only, Blur Present The Special Collectors Edition features early, rare single B-sides pressed on color vinyl. Our 16th annual Record Store Day sole exclusive for 2023 is as follows:

Blur - Blur Present The Special Collectors Edition: 2xLP (Curacao blue vinyl). Limited to 19,880 copies worldwide. Exclusive to RSD, Blur Present The Special Collectors Edition will be available worldwide on vinyl for the first time. This double album set gathers up B-sides from their first three studio albums, Leisure, Modern Life Is Rubbish and Parklife.

Tracklisting:
Side A:
Day Upon Day (live)
Inertia
Luminous
Mace

Side B:
Badgeman Brown
Hanging Over
Peach
When The Cows Come Home

Side C:
Maggie Mae
Es Schmecht
Fried - Blur Featuring Seymour
Anniversary Waltz
Threadneedle Street

Side D:
Got Yer
Supa Shoppa
Beard
Theme From An Imaginary Film
Bank Holiday


