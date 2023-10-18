The Native Howl 'Can't Sleep' Ahead Of Zakk Sabbath Tour

(Cosa Nostra) The Native Howl, purveyors of their own genre-blurring sound "Thrash Grass" who captivated audiences by winning Season 1 of the hit TV series No Cover, have today dropped their new song "Can't Sleep" (via Sumerian Records).
Speaking about the track, the band shared: "Like much of The Native Howl's catalog, "Can't Sleep" was inspired by cinema while touring. The film "The Matrix" had a large role in the song's rowdy instrumental and vocal delivery, while the over-exerting lifestyle of being in a touring band did the rest. The lyrical themes of struggle, loss, and desperation came from personal experience."
Fans will have their chance to see The Native Howl on the road starting in December in support of Zakk Sabbath. Check out the song and see the tour dates below:
12/05 - Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades
12/06 - Pomona, CA @ Glass House
12/08 - Stateline, NV @ Harrah's Lake Tahoe
12/09 - Chico, CA @ Senator Theater
12/11 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex
12/12 - Grand Junction, CO @ Mesa Theater
12/13 - Denver, CO @ The Oriental Theater
12/15 - Boise, ID @ Revolution Concert House
12/16 - Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory
12/17 - Calgary, AB @ The Palace Theater
12/18 - Edmonton, AB @ Midway Music Hall
12/20 - Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
12/21 - Seattle, WA @ Neptune
12/22 - Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
12/28 - Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
12/29 - Green Bay, WI @ Epic Event Center
12/30 - Chicago, IL @ Concord Music Hall
12/31 - Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues
1/03 - Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live!
1/05 - Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom
1/06 - Boston, MA @ The Paradise Rock Club
1/07 - Philadelphia, PA @ Brooklyn Bowl
1/09 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Roxian Theatre
1/10 - Detroit, MI @ St. Andrew's Hall
1/12 - Greensboro, NC @ Hangar 1819
1/13 - Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade
1/14 - St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live
1/16 - Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater
1/17 - San Antonio, TX @ The Aztec Theater
1/19 - Tucson, AZ @ Encore
1/20 - Los Angeles, CA @ Belasco
Ozzy Osbourne Addresses Alleged Ant Snorting Incident- 'Night Of The Living Dead' Made A Love Story By Great American Canyon Band- Slash- more
David Lee Roth Streams Previously Unreleased Song- Disturbed Announce North American Tour- Eagles Add Farewell Tour Date- more
Blake Shelton Announces 2024 Back To The Honky Tonk Tour- Kyle Gordon Goes Country With 'Girls Are The Best'- more
Road Trip: Mountains of Fun Await in Smyth County, Virginia
Caught In The Act: Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band Live in New Buffalo, MI
Live: Depeche Mode Rock Orlando
Box Sets: The Darkness - Permission to Land...Again
Bowling For Soup Get Animated For BFS Version Of 'High School Never Ends'
Peter Gabriel Announces Full Release Details For i/o
Night Ranger's 40 Years And A Night with Contemporary Youth Orchestra TV Premiere Announced
Dragonforce Deliver 'Power of Triforce' Video and Announce 'Warp Speed Warriors' Album
Ozric Tentacles Stream 'Deep Blue Shade' Video
Steven Adler Looking Forward To Gig With Stephen Pearcy
Therion Reveal 'Ruler Of Tamag' Lyric Video
The Native Howl 'Can't Sleep' Ahead Of Zakk Sabbath Tour