The Native Howl 'Can't Sleep' Ahead Of Zakk Sabbath Tour

(Cosa Nostra) The Native Howl, purveyors of their own genre-blurring sound "Thrash Grass" who captivated audiences by winning Season 1 of the hit TV series No Cover, have today dropped their new song "Can't Sleep" (via Sumerian Records).

Speaking about the track, the band shared: "Like much of The Native Howl's catalog, "Can't Sleep" was inspired by cinema while touring. The film "The Matrix" had a large role in the song's rowdy instrumental and vocal delivery, while the over-exerting lifestyle of being in a touring band did the rest. The lyrical themes of struggle, loss, and desperation came from personal experience."

Fans will have their chance to see The Native Howl on the road starting in December in support of Zakk Sabbath. Check out the song and see the tour dates below:

12/05 - Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades

12/06 - Pomona, CA @ Glass House

12/08 - Stateline, NV @ Harrah's Lake Tahoe

12/09 - Chico, CA @ Senator Theater

12/11 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

12/12 - Grand Junction, CO @ Mesa Theater

12/13 - Denver, CO @ The Oriental Theater

12/15 - Boise, ID @ Revolution Concert House

12/16 - Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory

12/17 - Calgary, AB @ The Palace Theater

12/18 - Edmonton, AB @ Midway Music Hall

12/20 - Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

12/21 - Seattle, WA @ Neptune

12/22 - Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

12/28 - Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

12/29 - Green Bay, WI @ Epic Event Center

12/30 - Chicago, IL @ Concord Music Hall

12/31 - Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues

1/03 - Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live!

1/05 - Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom

1/06 - Boston, MA @ The Paradise Rock Club

1/07 - Philadelphia, PA @ Brooklyn Bowl

1/09 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Roxian Theatre

1/10 - Detroit, MI @ St. Andrew's Hall

1/12 - Greensboro, NC @ Hangar 1819

1/13 - Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade

1/14 - St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live

1/16 - Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater

1/17 - San Antonio, TX @ The Aztec Theater

1/19 - Tucson, AZ @ Encore

1/20 - Los Angeles, CA @ Belasco

News > The Native Howl