Blur Share 'St. Charles Square' Video

(Warner) With just over a week to go until blur take the stage for two unmissable shows at Wembley Stadium, the band today released a video for "St. Charles Square," the latest track to be released from their highly-anticipated brand new album The Ballad of Darren, out July 21st via Parlophone/Warner. "I f***ed up, I'm not the first to do it." - St. Charles Square

The opening line of "St. Charles Square" is already firmly established as a crowd favorite, with audiences enthusiastically roaring along with Damon Albarn as the band blaze their new songs across Europe this summer. The song's chorus recalls the discordant art-pop swagger of earlier work and sees Albarn queasily exclaim "cause there's something down here, and it's living under the floorboards" encircled by backing vocals that compound the sense of encroaching peril and a quintessentially marauding guitar turn from Graham Coxon.

Eight years since their chart-topping album The Magic Whip (2015), blur made a surprise return 6 weeks ago with the release of "The Narcissist," racking up over 10 million global streams-and counting-with a song which The Guardian (4/5 stars) describes as sounding like "...Blur have never been away." Blur were most definitely back the moment Damon Albarn, Graham Coxon, Alex James and Dave Rowntree burst onto the stage for an electric live return at their first warm-up and first-ever show at Colchester Arts Centre in Essex on May 19th. With further shows in Eastbourne, Wolverhampton and Newcastle and now on the road in Europe, blur will have already performed their iconic and much-loved songs-along with new tracks "The Narcissist" and "St. Charles Square"-to more than 2 million ecstatic fans across Europe by the time they take stage for their first-ever Wembley Stadium shows in London in just over a week.

The band will welcome old friend and special guest Phil Daniels for a very special guest appearance on both nights at Wembley Stadium, with Sleaford Mods joining the line-up for the sold-out Saturday, July 8th show along with critically acclaimed English singer-songwriter and Mercury Prize nominee Self Esteem and London-based electro-pop duo Jockstrap. Sunday, July 9th will see Paul Weller and The Selecter open for blur, with DJs Steve Davis and John Doran & Kavus Torabi also set to entertain the crowds at what promises to be two unmissable summer nights.

The band's headline show on Saturday, July 8th at Wembley Stadium sold out in minutes, with a second and final show added for Sunday, July 9th.

