blur's Parklife 30th Anniversary Special Edition Coming On Record Store Day

Warner Records have announced that they will be releasing "blur - Parklife (30th Anniversary Zoetrope Picture Disc)", a 1xLP (Zoetrope Vinyl), for this year's Record Store Day that will be limited to 2,000 copies in USA.

The label sent over these details: Record Store Day 2024 will mark the 30th anniversary of seminal blur album Parklife with a special, limited edition zoetrope picture disc pressing of the era-defining record. The single-vinyl pressing is housed within a single sleeve featuring the iconic Parklife cover art, the animated zoetrope illustrating the classic blur iconography as never before.

The third studio album from blur, Parklife was released to critical acclaim on 25th April 1994, reaching #1 on the UK Album Charts and garnering four hit singles "Girls & Boys," "End of a Century," "Parklife" and "To the End." Parklife was nominated for the 1994 Mercury Music Prize and 1995 saw blur take home four BRIT Awards, including Best British Album.

The landmark anniversary release comes following a year in which blur stormed the charts once again with the acclaimed 2023 release of their #1 ninth studio album The Ballad of Darren, and a triumphant live return which saw the band perform to over 150,000 fans across two transcendent Wembley Stadium shows last summer.

Tracklisting:

Side A:

Girls & Boys

Tracy Jacks

End Of A Century

Parklife

Bank Holiday

Badhead

The Debt Collector

Far Out

Side B:

To The End

London Loves

Trouble In The Message Centre

Clover Over Dover

Magic America

Jubilee

This Is A Low

Lot 105

