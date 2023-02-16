Singled Out: Augusta's Better Off

Toronto rockers Augusta recently released their brand new single, "Better Off". To celebrate we asked them to tell us about the track. Here is the story:

Augusta first formed in early 2022 when I (Joe) joined forces with August, Zach, and Parker. We played our first show in April of 2022, performing mostly songs that either me or August had written independently. Most of these songs felt out-dated and didn't fit the direction we wanted to take the band. Naturally, we decided to go on our first writing retreat and see what magic we could create if we put our heads together. We went to August's family cottage and instead of enjoying June in Ontario outdoors, we locked ourselves up for over 12 hours a day in August's bedroom studio. In that weekend alone, we wrote half of our current AUGUSTA set. "Better Off" is the first of many songs to be released from that session.

When we returned to Toronto, I played the demos of the songs we had written to my family and friends. Each and every one of them, without fail, would be humming "Better Off" to themselves immediately after listening. We decided to focus on this song first with the goal of creating an anthem for the overlooked. We want to evoke the emotion that comes with watching someone you care about sticking to what they know instead of taking the plunge into something that could be better.

We decided that for this song we wanted to do all the production ourselves to really capture the energy of our live show, without being limited by the time and financial constraints of working at a bigger studio. We completed this song in its entirety in August's bedroom studio. August also mixed the track with the help of our dear friend Devin Bourbonnais. I'm so proud of all the work that we put into this song and couldn't be happier with how it turned out. I hope you enjoy it!

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below





