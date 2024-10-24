.

Ghost's RITE HERE RITE NOW Coming To Home Video

10-24-2024
Ghost have announced that they will be releasing their debut feature film "RITE HERE RITE NOW" in various home video formats. Nasty Little Man sent over the following details: By Popular Demand the #1 Hard Rock Cinema Event in US History Comes to Home Video December 6

The prayers of the legions of the GHOST faithful have been answered: On December 6, the physical home video release of the band's worldwide Top 10 box office smash feature film debut RITE HERE RITE NOW will bring its mesmerizing live ritual to your living room.

Following a rapturously received global streaming premiere, RITE HERE RITE NOW is now available for pre-order on DVD, BluRay, 4K and VHS - to stream at VEEPS, and to pre-order for purchase or rental in advance of its October 28 digital release via iTunes and Amazon. The film captures all songs played during GHOST's now-legendary sold out two-night stand at L.A.'s Kia Forum - including tracks not on its #1-charting soundtrack album - while proving to be much more than a mere concert film: Stunning performance footage is interwoven with a narrative that develops and advances plot threads from the band's long-running Chapters webisode series, featuring familiar faces interacting behind the scenes with GHOST's Papa IV, as his future and fate rest with the Ministry.

Ghost's RITE HERE RITE NOW Coming To Home Video

