Billy Dean Guest On T. Graham Brown's Live Wire

(2911) T. Graham Brown's LIVE WIRE on SiriusXM's Prime Country Channel 58 will debut new episodes for January, starting Wednesday, January 4 at 10/9c PM, featuring an interview with Billy Dean.
LIVE WIRE is a one-hour show that showcases live cuts & interviews with some of T. Graham Brown's closest friends and heroes, sharing fun stories about life on the road.
"It may be cold outside, but LIVE WIRE is hot and ready to be heard," shares Brown. "I'll be spinning some of my favorite live cuts from throughout the years as well as sitting down with my buddy, Billy Dean. You won't want to miss this!"
With continued airings throughout January, the show will feature live cuts from artists including Daryle Singletary, Charlie Daniels, Texas Tornadoes, Waylon Jennings, T. Graham Brown, Ozark Mountain Daredevils along with an interview and live cuts from Billy Dean. Listen closely to hear never-before-told stories and rare live performances from your favorite Prime Country superstars! LIVE WIRE is also available on-demand worldwide with the SiriusXM app and Pandora NOW with a standard SiriusXM subscription.
How subscribers can listen: SiriusXM subscribers are able to listen on SiriusXM radios, and those with streaming access can listen online, on-the-go with the SiriusXM mobile app, and at home on a wide variety of connected devices including smart TVs, devices with Amazon Alexa or the Google Assistant, Apple TV, PlayStation, Roku, Sonos speakers and more. Go to www.siriusxm.com/streaming to learn more.
Additional airings in January include:
Wednesday, January 4 @ 10 pm ET
Thursday, January 5 @ 1 am and 3 pm ET
Sunday, January 8 @ 11 am ET
Tuesday, January 10 @ 12 am and 11 pm ET
Thursday, January 12 @ 3 am ET
Saturday, January 20 @ 2 pm ET
Sunday, January 21 @ 6 pm ET
Monday, January 22 @ 12 pm ET
