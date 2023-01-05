.

Billy Dean Guest On T. Graham Brown's Live Wire

January 04, 2023

Billy Dean Guest On T. Graham Brown's Live Wire
Show promo

(2911) T. Graham Brown's LIVE WIRE on SiriusXM's Prime Country Channel 58 will debut new episodes for January, starting Wednesday, January 4 at 10/9c PM, featuring an interview with Billy Dean.

LIVE WIRE is a one-hour show that showcases live cuts & interviews with some of T. Graham Brown's closest friends and heroes, sharing fun stories about life on the road.

"It may be cold outside, but LIVE WIRE is hot and ready to be heard," shares Brown. "I'll be spinning some of my favorite live cuts from throughout the years as well as sitting down with my buddy, Billy Dean. You won't want to miss this!"

With continued airings throughout January, the show will feature live cuts from artists including Daryle Singletary, Charlie Daniels, Texas Tornadoes, Waylon Jennings, T. Graham Brown, Ozark Mountain Daredevils along with an interview and live cuts from Billy Dean. Listen closely to hear never-before-told stories and rare live performances from your favorite Prime Country superstars! LIVE WIRE is also available on-demand worldwide with the SiriusXM app and Pandora NOW with a standard SiriusXM subscription.

How subscribers can listen: SiriusXM subscribers are able to listen on SiriusXM radios, and those with streaming access can listen online, on-the-go with the SiriusXM mobile app, and at home on a wide variety of connected devices including smart TVs, devices with Amazon Alexa or the Google Assistant, Apple TV, PlayStation, Roku, Sonos speakers and more. Go to www.siriusxm.com/streaming to learn more.

Additional airings in January include:
Wednesday, January 4 @ 10 pm ET
Thursday, January 5 @ 1 am and 3 pm ET
Sunday, January 8 @ 11 am ET
Tuesday, January 10 @ 12 am and 11 pm ET
Thursday, January 12 @ 3 am ET
Saturday, January 20 @ 2 pm ET
Sunday, January 21 @ 6 pm ET
Monday, January 22 @ 12 pm ET

Related Stories
Billy Dean Guest On T. Graham Brown's Live Wire

T. Graham Brown Joined By Suzy Bogguss On LIVE WIRE

T. Graham Brown Helping Kentucky Flood Victims

News > T. Graham Brown

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Linked In Pin it Share on Reddit email this article
advertisement
Day In Rock

Iron Maiden Being Honored by Royal Mail- Kings Of Thrash To Rock Megadeth's Early Albums On Tour- more

Ozzy, Axl, Halford, Dio Among RS's Greatest Singers Of All Time- Slipknot's 'Look Outside Your Window' Project May Be Released This Year- more

Bob Dylan Sees Profound Meaning In Guns N' Roses Star's Song- Billy Idol To Receive Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame- more

Foo Fighters To Carry On As A Different Band- Metallica Surpassed 1.6 Billion Streams On Spotify- more

Queen's Brian May Knighted- David Lee Roth Revisits Van Halen Club Days- Metallica Unplug For UFO Classic- New Year's Eve Live TV Special- more

advertisement
Reviews

MorleyView: Brigitte Eve

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Lou Malnati's Pizzeria Comes to Tempe

Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers - Live at the Fillmore (1997)

MorleyView: Robin Lane

Root 66: Brother Brothers, 3 Pairs of Boots, John McCutcheon and Ethan Daniel Davidson

Latest News

Iron Maiden Being Honored by Royal Mail

Kings Of Thrash To Rock Megadeth's Early Albums On Tour

The Hold Steady Announce New Album With 'Sideways Skull'

The Prog Collective 'Seeking Peace' With Yes Star

David Bowie Saturday Night Takeover Coming To Radio Woodstock

Katatonia Premiere 'Birds' Video

Enterprise Earth Deliver 'Death Magick'

Asher Monroe Goes Behind The Scenes of XR Extended Reality Concert