Blake Shelton, Eagles and Guns N' Roses Stars Cover Tom Petty Classic (2022 In Review)

Blake Shelton, Eagles and Guns N' Roses Stars Cover Tom Petty Classic was a top 22 story from November 2022: Blake Shelton has teamed up with The Eagles' Joe Walsh and Timothy B. Schmit and former Guns N' Roses and Velvet Revolver star Matt Sorum for a cover of the Tom Petty classic "I Won't Back Down".

The cover, approved by the Tom Petty Estate, was premiered to celebrate the launch of philanthropic music and arts platform, GoodNoise.io. Ken Phillips sent over these details: The recording also spotlights Miraculous Love Kids, a nonprofit music school that has protected and educated hundreds of young women who have faced harsh violence and extreme gender discrimination in their native Afghanistan.

In their young lives, they've experienced atrocities, been denied access to basic education and survived attacks from suicide bombings that killed family members. After the Taliban regained control of Afghanistan in the summer of 2021, core members of the group left their homeland, and underwent harrowing journeys in order to find safety and a new life in neighboring Pakistan. For these girls, music is healing, and the ability to sing and play guitar is a transformative skill.

"In I Won't Back Down, Tom Petty so powerfully wrote, 'You can stand me up at the gates of hell, but I won't back down.' The girls and I are honored to have Blake, Joe, Timothy and Matt join us in spreading this message far and wide," says musician Lanny Cordola, who founded Miraculous Love Kids in 2015 as a 501(c)(3) organization. Proceeds from the single will help the school continue its mission of educating and empowering young people living in conflict zones and impoverished regions around the globe.

Listen to the song exclusively at GoodNoise.io. Inspired by Radiohead's "give what you want" business model, fans are invited to support the project by donating $1, $5 or whatever amount they want - including nothing at all Here. To donate via USD you can do so at contact-goognoise.io The most important thing is to draw people together in the virtual space, so they can impact their local and global communities in a meaningful way.

"When you join Team GoodNoise, you'll receive updates on drops and other important initiatives. We'd like to have a million members down the road to take on causes that impact us all," says Sorum. Check out the song here.

