Ghost Win Favorite Rock Album At American Music Awards (2022 In Review)

Ghost Win Favorite Rock Album At American Music Awards

(Nasty Little Man) Ghost Win Favorite Rock Album At American Music Awards was a top 22 story from November 2022: Ghost has won its first-ever American Music Award in the newly debuted Favorite Rock Album category. The critically acclaimed, chart-topping IMPERA has edged out formidable competition from Coldplay, Imagine Dragons, Machine Gun Kelly and the Red Hot Chili Peppers to win the vote.

Featuring the Rock Radio #1s "Call Me Little Sunshine"-recently nominated for a Best Metal Performance GRAMMY-and "Hunter's Moon"-the end credits song from 2021's #1 R-Rated film Halloween Kills-as well as the currently climbing "Spillways," IMPERA was released March 11, 2022 via Loma Vista Recordings.

IMPERA debuted at #1 in a sweep of the U.S. album charts, and entering the Billboard 200 at #2. Produced by Klas Shlund and mixed by Andy Wallace, IMPERA sets the most current and topical Ghost subject matter to date against a hypnotic and darkly colorful melodic backdrop, resulting in a listen like no other - yet unmistakably, quintessentially Ghost.

