Lee Brice Tributes Lionel Richie With 'Hello' Cover (2022 In Review)

Lee Brice Tributes Lionel Richie With 'Hello' Cover was a top 22 story from November 2022: Country music star Lee Brice has teamed up with Amazon Music to pay tribute to Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame inductee Lionel Richie with a brand new Amazon Original cover of Richie's hit song, "Hello."
Brice had this to say about the special recording, "First off, this is some of the most fun I've ever had in the studio. Although it was daunting to think about following in the footsteps of an icon like Lionel Richie, it was such an honor to be asked. I am incredibly humbled and excited at the same time.
"This song is such a timeless classic, and breaking it down to go re-record it, I realized even more why it is so special. Honestly, I'm still nervous. I just hope he likes it!" Stream the song here.
