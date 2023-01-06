.

Red Hot Chili Peppers Shared 'Return Of The Dream Canteen' Bonus Track (2022 In Review)

Bruce Henne | January 05, 2023

Red Hot Chili Peppers Shared 'Return Of The Dream Canteen' Bonus Track (2022 In Review)
Album art

(hennemusic) Red Hot Chili Peppers Shared 'Return Of The Dream Canteen' Bonus Track was a top 22 story from November 2022: The Red Hot Chili Peppers are sharing "The Shape I'm Takin'", a bonus track included in the Japanese editions of their latest album, "Return Of The Dream Canteen."

First introduced with the lead single "Tippa My Tongue", the project followed "Unlimited Love" as the California band's second album of 2022, with both produced by Rick Rubin.

Upon its release last month, "Return Of The Dream Canteen" debuted at No. 1 on the US Top Album Sales chart and No. 3 on the Billboard 200. The Chili Peppers have been supporting both records on a global stadium tour, which will resume in January with shows in Australia and New Zealand.

Stream the bonus track here.

News

