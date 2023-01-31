Singled Out: Sumaroo's No One Likes The Kid

Single art

Canadian indie-folk artist Sumaroo just released a brand new single called "No One Likes The Kid", and to celebrate we asked him to tell us about the track. Here is the story:

Many people would listen to my songs and say, "Beautiful voice and nice song, but could you make it more upbeat? ". I felt the same experience playing in shows where I felt that the audience were looking forward to the more up-tempo ones. One night, this song just came out of me. "No one likes the kid who sings songs of sorrow". I kept wondering, is it me or am I just not in the right place? I wrote this song in 10 minutes and felt it was the most truthful song I have written.

After a year of letting the song sit in my mind, I rang up my producer to get working on it. Because I wanted the vocals to be the main instrument, the guitars, drums, and horns were positioned more behind the vocals. I also wanted it to be less experimental as I needed the audience to focus on the lyrics and hopefully relate to this feeling of not fitting in.

This song was a catalyst for me because since then I have been writing personal songs which are true to me. No one likes the Kid is the first single for my upcoming EP, Piggyback which will come out in late March.

learn more about Sumaroo here





