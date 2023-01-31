The Stone Eye Share New Song 'Donora'

Philadelphia alt/stoner rockers The Stone Eye have released a lyric video for their brand new single, "Donora". The track comes from their forthcoming album, "Fata Morgana", which will be hitting stores on April 28th.

They had this to say about the track, "Donora' is a song that began with one creative direction in mind and ended up veering off of the side of a cliff by the end of the songwriting process. That's The Stone Eye way.

"Initially, Stephen Burdick brought what is now the first couple minutes of the song to the band. After collectively workshopping the song around as a collective for about three weeks, we ended up with a five-minute song that stylistically jumps all over the place yet remains cohesive- which is really cool.

"'Donora' certainly isn't the most out-there song on the record, but it showcases the band's evolution whilst remaining true to our sound at the same time." Watch the video below:





