Tom Petty Part 2 Of Fillmore House Band Short Film Streaming

(hennemusic) Tom Petty And The Heartbreakers are streaming the second part of "The Fillmore House Band", a short film documenting the group's residency at the San Francisco, CA venue as heard on the recently-released package, "Live At The Fillmore 1997."

Directed by Alison Tavel, the 11-minute short film - which follows part one - features previously-unreleased, never-before-seen footage from the Petty estate vaults, accompanied by interviews with The Heartbreakers filmed at the famed Clubhouse.

"The Fillmore, it's an event. It's a place in time," says pianist Benmont Tench.

"You feel the history, you feel the ghosts, and you feel the magic that's sort of happened," adds guitarist Mike Campbell, "it's sort of dripping on the walls."

In addition to the performance footage, the film captures the excitement and camaraderie around the shows, giving fans yet another glimpse into the ambitious 20-night residency at the iconic San Francisco venue.

