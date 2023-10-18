Blake Shelton Announces 2024 Back To The Honky Tonk Tour

Back To The Honky Tonk Tour poster

(Warner Music Nashville) Blake Shelton has announced that the second leg of his Back To The Honky Tonk Tour presented by Kubota will launch in February 2024. Joining him on the 17-date run are Multi-Platinum, 8x chart-topping country star Dustin Lynch and rising country artist Emily Ann Roberts, who fans may recognize from her successful run on NBC's The Voice.

The 2024 Back To The Honky Tonk Tour presented by Kubota will span the United States and Canada, kicking off on February 22 in Hershey, PA). Tickets for all markets excepting Glendale will be available via an exclusive fan presale beginning next Tuesday, October 24 at 10:00 AM local time through Thursday, October 26 at 10:00 PM local time. The general on-sale will start on Friday, October 27 at 10am local time. Tickets for Glendale will be available via an exclusive fan presale beginning Tuesday, October 31 at 10:00 AM local time through Thursday, November 2 at 10:00 PM local time. The general on-sale for Glendale will start on Friday, November 3 at 10am local time.

Shelton's initial Back To The Honky Tonk run earned widespread praise: "For two hours, Shelton made [the] arena feel like a wild country bar, where just about anything could happen and he was the bartender, slinging out music instead of shots" (Louisville Courier Journal). Meanwhile, the Minneapolis Star Tribune declared, "This throwback-themed concert tour... served as a reminder that the fun, wisecracking-but-tender coach we see on television is the same fella country music audiences still love seeing onstage."

BACK TO THE HONKY TONK TOUR PRESENTED BY KUBOTA DATES

February 22 // Hershey, PA // GIANT Center

February 23 // Detroit, MI // Little Caesars Arena

February 24 // Milwaukee, WI // Fiserv Forum

February 29 // Lafayette, LA / CAJUNDOME

March 1 // Austin, TX // Moody Center

March 2 // Bossier City, LA // Brookshire Grocery Arena

March 7 // Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, CAN // SaskTel Centre

March 8 // Edmonton, Alberta, CAN // Rogers Place

March 9 // Calgary, Alberta, CAN // Scotiabank Saddledome

March 14 // Spokane, WA // Spokane Arena

March 15 // Tacoma, WA // Tacoma Dome

March 16 // Portland, OR // Moda Center

March 21 // Fresno, CA // Save Mart Center

March 22 // Palm Springs, CA // Acrisure Arena

March 23 // Glendale, AZ // Desert Diamond Arena

March 27 // Moline, IL // Vibrant Arena at The MARK

March 29 // Wichita, KS // INTRUST Bank Arena

