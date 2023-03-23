Let's Eat Grandma Reveal Their Take On Nick Drake's From 'The Morning'

(Big Hassle) "From The Morning" by Let's Eat Grandma, is the second song to be issued from The Endless Coloured Ways - The Songs Of Nick Drake. An anthology of twenty three of Nick Drake's best loved songs, adopted and reimagined by thirty two of the most talented artists across the musical spectrum, the album will be released on July 7th via Chrysalis Records. Listeners who tuned into Chris Hawkins' Early Breakfast Show on 6 Music this morning would have been moved by Let's Eat Grandma's heartfelt and soul-stirring interpretation of the song whose lyric gives The Endless Coloured Ways its title.

"It has meant a lot to me to cover 'From The Morning'. I've always thought of it as the most hopeful song on Pink Moon and listening to its lyrics about nature showing us the beauty in the light and darkness and how life and death are connected helped me to find acceptance and comfort after loss. Thank you so much to David Wrench for working on it with me." Jenny Hollingworth - Let's Eat Grandma

Fontaines D.C. "'Cello Song" / Let's Eat Grandma "From The Morning" will be available as the first of a set of five limited edition (2000) double A sided 7" singles featuring a selection of the assembled artists. Each single has a visual panel donated to each artist to write, paint, describe whatever they wished as if this was their own record. The series will be completed with a one-off, strictly limited and previously unreleased bonus vinyl of Nick Drake's home recording of Bob Dylan's 'Tomorrow Is A Long Time'.

The brainchild of Cally Callomon, Manager of the Nick Drake Estate, and Jeremy Lascelles, co-founder of Blue Raincoat Music and CEO of Chrysalis Records, "The Endless Coloured Ways" also features recordings from among others John Grant, Self Esteem, Emeli Sandé, Guy Garvey, David Gray, Philip Selway, Nadia Reid and Bombay Bicycle Club.

The album unfolds across four seasons and the track-listing is as follows:

Season 1:

1) The Wandering Hearts - Voices (prelude)

2) Fontaines D.C. - 'Cello Song

3) Camille - Hazey Jane II

4) Mike Lindsay feat. Guy Garvey - Saturday Sun

5) Bombay Bicycle Club & The Staves - Road

6) Let's Eat Grandma - From The Morning

7) David Gray - Place To Be

Season 2:

8) John Parish & Aldous Harding - Three Hours

9) Stick In The Wheel - Parasite

10) Ben Harper - Time Has Told Me

11) Emeli Sande - One Of These Things First

12) Karine Polwart & Kris Drever - Northern Sky

13) Craig Armstrong feat. Self Esteem - Black Eyed Dog

Season 3:

1) Bombay Bicycle Club & The Staves - Road (reprise)

2) Nadia Reid - Poor Boy

3) Christian Lee Hutson feat. Elanor Moss - Which Will

4) Skullcrusher & Gia Margaret - Harvest Breed

5) Katherine Priddy - I Think They're Leaving Me Behind

6) AURORA - Pink Moon

7) Joe Henry & Meshell Ndegeocello - Time Of No Reply

Season 4:

8) Famous Blue Cable feat. Feist - River Man

9) Liz Phair - Free Ride

10) Philip Selway - Fly

11) John Grant - Day Is Done

12) The Wandering Hearts - Voices

Speaking about the inspiration behind the making of the record Jeremy says: "Cally and I embarked on this venture with one simple brief to each of the artists - that they ignore the original recording of Nick's, and reinvent the song in their own unique style. It was really humbling to hear so many similar responses, with everyone saying how important Nick's music was to them, and how much they wanted to be part of this project. As the results came in one by one, we were thrilled by the brilliance and invention that each artist had shown. They had done exactly what we hoped for - they had made the song their own."

Cally Callomon adds, "Nick Drake was not that concerned with promoting himself as an artist but I think he would have been overjoyed to hear his art revisited and newly promoted by so many vibrant and talented artists. Jeremy and I also felt it crucial that the album should flow, as a cohesive listening experience, as opposed to a gallery of separate exhibits. Whether we have succeeded in these two ambitions, only the listener can tell. We are honoured and so grateful to all our friends, old and new, who took part in the making of this beautiful set."

