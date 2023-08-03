A Heroes & Friends Tribute to Randy Travis Announced

(117) Outback Presents is proud to bring 'A Heroes & Friends Tribute to Randy Travis - 1 Night, 1 Place, 1 Time' to Von Braun Center's Propst Arena in Huntsville, Alabama on Tuesday, October 24, 2023 at 7 pm.

The night will be filled with many of Randy's twenty-three global No. 1 hits being performed live by some of his musical 'Heroes and Friends' in a once-in-a-lifetime event. A portion of the proceeds from the evening will be donated to the Randy Travis Foundation. The foundation is focused on stroke and aphasia awareness and supporting music education in schools.

"It is such a pleasure to have even a small part in an event that celebrates the accomplished life and career of Randy Travis", says David Lower, Booking Manager at Outback Presents. "The fans in Huntsville have such a love of country music and have been so supportive of the artists we have brought to town, this is sure to be another sold-out concert!"

Artists participating in this event will be announced shortly so please keep checking Artist, Venue, Outback Presents, and Ticketmaster websites for updates.

"We are thrilled to be able to come to Huntsville, Alabama for our 'A HEROES & FRIENDS TRIBUTE TO RANDY TRAVIS.' This will be an unforgettable night with many of Randy's superstar friends singing his biggest hits, shares Tony Conway, manager for Randy Travis. "One night, One place, One Time. Be sure to attend this very special concert with Randy Travis."

Past tribute concerts at VBC Propst Arena have included artists such as Trace Adkins, Dierks Bentley, Lee Brice, Big & Rich, Gavin DeGraw, Sara Evans, Riley Green, Home Free, Jamey Johnson, Tracy Lawrence, Dustin Lynch, Justin Moore, Sam Moore, Lorrie Morgan, The Oak Ridge Boys, Brad Paisley, Jelly Roll, Michael W. Smith, Travis Tritt, Tanya Tucker, Gretchen Wilson, and Wynonna, just to name a few.

"We are excited to host this fantastic tribute concert in the VBC Propst Arena," said Steve Maples, Executive Director at Von Braun Center. "Other tribute shows received great support from the Huntsville community. We anticipate a lot of excitement for this tribute to Randy Travis and look forward to what is sure to be another historic musical event!"

