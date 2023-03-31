Black Eyed Peas Release Video For 'Bailar Contigo' [ft. Daddy Yankee]

(Epic) Black Eyed Peas reveal their music video for "BAILAR CONTIGO" [ft. Daddy Yankee]. track remains a standout from the group's acclaimed ninth full-length album, ELEVATION, out now.

As the vision of will.i.am and director noMSG, the video for "BAILAR CONTIGO" co-mingles eye-popping next-generation animation with masterful choreography, breakdancing, and performance footage of Black Eyed Peas and Puerto Rican superstar Daddy Yankee. The music video brings viewers into a whole new dimension aesthetically and once again finds the group breaking boundaries sonically, visually, and creatively as only they can.

"BAILAR CONTIGO" remains a fan favorite from ELEVATION, posting up close to 20 million streams and counting thus far, with the album tallying over 313 million streams to date. Released in late 2022, the 15-track juggernaut album kaleidoscopically spins together hip-hop, Latin, R&B, electronic, trap, and more into a larger-than-life vision of what pop can be in the 21st century without borders. It finds Black Eyed Peas expanding the collective musical consciousness and pushing boundaries yet again. The band set the stage for the ELEVATION era with the international smash "DON'T YOU WORRY" [ft. Shakira & David Guetta], which has already accumulated more than 196 million Spotify streams and 160 million YouTube views of the music video. They then followed up with "SIMPLY THE BEST" [ft. Anitta & El Alfa], which has generated more than 26 million Spotify streams and 49 million YouTube views of the music video. Along the way, the album received acclaim and attention from the likes of Billboard, NME, Forbes, Uproxx, and more, and performed on ABC network's Good Morning America's Summer Concert Series in Central Park, and The Late Late Show with James Corden.

It is ELEVATION season for Black Eyed Peas. Join them on the next level!

