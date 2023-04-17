Eric Church and More Rock Tortuga Music Festival

Photo courtesy The GreenRoom

(The GreenRoom) The tenth-annual Rock The Ocean's Tortuga Music Festival, in partnership with Live Nation, hosted fans for three days of musical entertainment featuring headliners Kenny Chesney, Eric Church and Shania Twain. After a decade on the beach of Fort Lauderdale, The Sun Sentinel praised "that such a lineup of talent could be encouraged to perform on Fort Lauderdale beach - in the name of ocean-conservation group Rock the Ocean - once seemed like a dream. But big names including Morgan Wallen, Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Luke Bryan, and Dierks Bentley have continued to show up."

Friday night kicked off with live sets across all three stages with acts including Deana Carter, Lukas Nelson & POTR, Pillbox Patti, and more. Leading up to Eric Church headlining the weekend's first night festivities on the main stage, fans sang along as Cole Swindell bought up surprise guest Lauren Alaina for an impromptu rendition of his chart-topping track "Never Say Never." Highlights from the Sunset Stage also included high-energy sets from Wiz Khalifa with special guest Ty Dolla $ign, as well as Brett Young, Tyler Braden and Pecos & The Rooftops.

The feel-good energy of the event continued on Saturday with performances set against a sunny background and a sea of fans, as Brittney Spencer, Tyler Booth, Dylan Marlowe, Carly Pearce, The Wallflowers, and more took the stage. Shania Twain closed the night with a hit-stacked set including her No. One singles 'Man! I Feel Like A Woman!,' 'That Don't Impress Me Much' and 'Still The One' wowed the crowd.

The destination weekend experience rounded out with a stacked Sunday lineup featuring Nate Smith, Jake Owen, Justin Moore, Ashley Cooke, Shane Profitt, and more. Despite a weather delay, headliner Kenny Chesney brought out special guest Ashley Cooke and fans filled the beach, finishing the night with a singalong set under the stars.

The weekend also showcased the next generation of country music featured on the festival's first year of the Next From Nashville stage, giving attendees a chance to discover the genre's hottest acts including: George Birge, Mackenzie Carpenter, Frank Ray, Alana Springsteen, and Megan Moroney.

