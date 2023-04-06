Jack River Reveals 'Lie In The Sun' Visualizer Video

(Stunt Company) Coastal alt-pop queen Jack River (aka Holly Rankin) shares ethereal new single "Lie In The Sun," the latest taste from her forthcoming sophomore album Endless Summer - due out Friday June 16th, via Nettwerk Records.
"I wrote 'Lie In The Sun' with John Ryan, a hilarious New Yorker who I met at a writing camp in Byron. Over lunch, we were asking my publisher about her youth - what she got up to with friends in the suburbs, and what kind of slang they would use to describe going out and getting wasted with friends - she told us they'd say 'we're going to lie in the sun'. We were both fascinated and dreamt of a psych night scene, a fluorescent acid world of 70s youth. And so 'Lie in the Sun' was born." - Jack River
As Holly stated, she co-wrote "Lie In The Sun" with John Ryan whose credits include One Direction, Maroon 5, Dave Guetta and Harry Styles. The single was produced with Josh Fountain (BENEE, Alison Wonderland, Jarryd James) and paints the picture of an apocalyptic holiday, of blissfully floating in the sea while the sky is on fire around you. "Josh and I layered vocals upon vocals, reversed and twisted sounds, turned things upside down," Holly explains. "Within the production there is a story of obscuring what is real, so it doesn't feel as harsh anymore."
Mick Mars Sues Motley Crue- Linkin Park Announce Global Fan Q&A Livestream- Daughtry And Lzzy Hale Video For Journey Cover- more
Rival Sons Continue Saga With 'Bird In The Hand' Video- Fear Factory Announce Remixed and Remastered Re-Industrialized and Mechanize- more
Fleetwood Mac Icon Christine McVie's Cause Of Death Revealed- Rolling Stones and Aerosmith Stars Added To Clapton's Jeff Beck Tribute Concerts- more
Caught In The Act: Dave Mason Rocks Chicago
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Spring 2023
Quick Flicks: Carly Simon - Live at Grand Central
RockPile: Cold Stares, Eyelids, Dust Bowl Faeries and Juniper
Linkin Park Announce Global Fan Q&A Livestream
Dropkick Murphys Premiere' Gotta Get To Peekskill (feat. Violent Femmes)' Video
Stellar Corpses Mourn The Loss Of Founding Member, Announce Their Final Album
Holding Absence Release 'A Crooked Melody' Video
Daughtry And Lzzy Hale Release Video For Journey Cover 'Separate Ways (Worlds Apart)'
5 Seconds of Summer Announce Live from The Royal Albert Hall And World Tour
Ratt Revisiting Atlantic Years With Limited Edition Box Set