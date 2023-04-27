Makena Hartlin Releases 'LA' Video

(SRO) Chicago native and current Nashville songbird Makena Hartlin today (4/27) releases the striking video for her newly released single "LA." A deeply soulful ballad about romantic heartbreak and how lives can take different turns, it will be included on MAKENA's upcoming five-song debut EP, She Decides, out later this summer on the Nashville label Melody Place.

Directed by Chancellor Warhol, the "LA" video was filmed almost entirely in black and white, conjuring classic old Hollywood movies, with MAKENA starring as an actress and Barron Boedecker as the male lead.

"I was beyond blown away at how accurately Chance brought my vision for this video to life-he nailed all the visual aspects and easily understood what the purpose of the Old Hollywood aesthetic served in terms of the song's meaning," says MAKENA. "I was really thrilled to work with him and his team that day in East Nashville. I have always felt passionate about this era of film and art and feel blessed to have been able to put my own spin on it. I am so excited to see people's theories and interpretations of it."

Before signing with Melody Place, MAKENA independently released the songs "The Apple" and "Jealous Girls." These songs, plus "LA"-along with "Less Lonely" and "She Decides," out in June and July, respectively-all together comprise the EP.

"I couldn't be more excited and proud to have signed with Melody Place," says MAKENA of her exclusive recording agreement and publishing deal with Melody Place and its affiliate, Melody Place Publications (BMI). "I am so grateful to have joined a team who is truly behind my artistry and who work so tirelessly to get the songs to the world. I can't wait to see all we will accomplish as a team."

Explaining the label's passion to sign her, President/General Manager Sanborn McGraw says: "Makena Hartlin is without question the most talented emerging songwriter I have yet to encounter since moving to Nashville. Being able to find a talent truly worthy of the resources necessary to 'break' an artist onto the main stage, is an opportunity Melody Place could not be more excited to embark upon."

