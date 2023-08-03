Parmalee To Release For You 2 Next Month

Girl is Mine video still

(BBR) With "Girl In Mine" Top 10 and climbing, Parmalee's current album, For You, has already yielded two #1 country singles including the double-platinum "Just The Way," featuring Blanco Brown, and the platinum-certified "Take My Name," which was Billboard's Most Played Country Song of 2022.

Parmalee is bolstering the original version, which People Magazine called "...a stunner of a project," with five new tracks, including the current hit "Girl In Mine." The 18-track new version, For You 2, will be available September 22.

"The support from our fans for this album has been amazing," said lead singer Matt Thomas. "It's been 2 years, almost to the date, that we released For You, and we just weren't ready to be done with it. So, we're excited to announce that we're gonna add 'Girl In Mine' and four new tracks and For You 2 will be out September 22."

With a full slate of summer festivals and amphitheaters, Parmalee will take their hit-packed set on tour Grammy Award winners Train, later this summer. "We're thrilled about the tour with Train, and we've been fans of them and their music for a long time," said Matt. "They share a band mentality, just like we do, and I feel like we're cut from the same cloth in a lot of ways. We're excited to play our music for their fans."

For You 2 - Track listing:

1."For You" - (Matt Thomas, David Fanning, Justin Wilson)

2. "Just the Way" - (Matt Thomas, Kevin Bard, Nolan Sipe)

3. "Backroad Girl" - (Matt Thomas, Tommy Cecil, Blake Bollinger, Brinley Addington)

4. "Take My Name" - (Matt Thomas, Ashley Gorely, David Fanning, Ben Johnson)

5. "I Do" - (Tyler Hubbard, Matt Thomas, Corey Crowder, David Fanning)

6. "Miss You" - (Michael Tyler, Matthew McGinn, David Fanning)

7. "Greatest Hits (feat. Fitz)" - (Matt Thomas, Kevin Bard, Nolan Sipe, Andrew Goldstein, Michael Fitzpatrick)

8. "Better With You" - (Matt Thomas, Ashley Gorely, David Fanning)

9. "Forget You - (feat. Avery Anna)" (Matt Thomas, Shane Minor, David Fanning, Thomas Archer)

10. "Alone Like That" - (Matt Thomas, Tommy Cecil, David Fanning, James McNair)

11. "I See You" - (Matt Thomas, David Fanning, Justin Wilson, Steven McMorran)

12. "I'll Take The Chevy" - (Matt Thomas, Josh McSwain, Barry Knox, Zachary Kale, James McNair, Josh Mirenda)

13. "For You"- (Matt Thomas, Barry Knox, Josh McSwain, Scott Thomas, David Fanning)

*14. "Girl In Mine" - (Matt Thomas, David Fanning, Ashley Gorley, Casey Brown)

*15. "Gonna Love You" - (Matt Thomas, David Fanning, Abram Dean, Andy Sheridan)

*16. "Is It Just Me" - (Matt Thomas, David Fanning, Ashley Gorley, Ben Johnson)

*17. "Boyfriend" - (Matt Thomas, David Fanning, Ashley Gorley, Ben Johnson, Michael Hardy, Hunter Phelps)

*18. "Wish I Never Loved You" - (Matt Thomas, David Fanning, Ashley Gorley, Andy Sheridan)

*Denotes new tracks

All Songs Produced by David Fanning except:

Track 7: Produced by David Fanning, Andrew Goldstein, Kevin Bard

Track 17: Produced by David Fanning and Ben Johnson

