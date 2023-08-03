Thomas Rhett Sells Out Dates of HOME TEAM TOUR 23

Tour poster

(The GreenRoom) Thomas Rhett is busy on the road this summer as his critically acclaimed HOME TEAM TOUR 23 continues to sell out shows across the country, with recent capacity crowds in Peoria, Albany, Buffalo, Wilkes-Barre, Boston, Grand Rapids, Lafayette, Belmont Park, St. Paul, Chicago, and more.

Dubbed "the most electric country show of the summer," (Page Six), each show includes many of Thomas Rhett's fan-favorite No. One hits as well as a few surprise tracks. Presented by Dos Primos Tequila and Fueled By Marathon, the Live Nation-produced tour will stop at a total of 40 cities in 27 states. The hitmaker recently added a second night at Bridgestone Arena for Sept. 30 after selling out the first date on the books on Sept. 29th.

The tour has received praise from critics, with feedback including:

"Surprisingly, Rhett didn't cover Bruno Mars, whom he has long cited as one of his biggest musical influences, but he had fans on their feet all night long even without a little '24K Magic.' Until Mars hits the road again, the rousing Home Team Tour just may be the next best thing." - Page Six

"Perhaps the most entertaining arena show I've seen in 2023, Thomas Rhett continues to take his live show to a new stratosphere. Everything about this show screams Superstar and Entertainer of the Year ... He represents the very best of what country music can be: sincere, positive, truthful, energetic, authentic, community" - The Morning Hangover

"The Home Team Tour 23 isn't just a ridiculously fun country show for fans of all ages; it's a well-deserved home run celebration for Rhett after 10 years of cranking out hit after hit" - Daily Journal

"Thomas Rhett shined in his much-anticipated Home Team Tour 23 debut Thursday night in Des Moines. During a spiritual performance of 'Look What God Gave Her,' the crooner wowed the crowd, who held up cups of beer as Rhett took a selfie with a front row audience member's iPhone." - Des Moines Register

"And if you don't think Rhett is coming to Peoria for a party, you're sadly mistaken." - Peoria Journal Star

"As always, the multi-talented musician, described as 'the most reliable maker of No. 1 singles in country music,' didn't disappoint and had the sold-out house on their feet for the 90+ minute concert. The superstar performer, with 20 multi-platinum and gold certified No. 1 hits, treated his dedicated fans to many of his hits that were so well known, the audience sang along with him word for word, and incidentally he reveled in their participation." - Hartford Courant

"Thoroughly impressed with his performance. [Thomas Rhett] not only had a great voice, but he interacted with the audience and really humanized himself. This theme would carry over throughout all three performances." - The Dispatch

"No song seemed more popular than 'Die a Happy Man,' arguably Rhett's biggest song-to-date. The entire arena filled with cell phone camera lights as he sung and swayed." - Greenville News

Remaining HOME TEAM TOUR 23 Dates Include:

8/3/2023 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center

8/4/2023 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center

8/5/2023 - Austin, TX - Moody Center

8/17/2023 - Oklahoma City, OK - Paycom Center

8/18/2023 - Wichita, KS - INTRUST Bank Arena

8/19/2023 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena

9/14/2023 - Estero, FL - Hertz Arena

9/15/2023 - Jacksonville, FL - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

9/16/2023 - Orlando, FL - Amway Center

9/21/2023 - Charlottesville, VA - John Paul Jones Arena

9/22/2023 - State College, PA - Bryce Jordan Center

9/23/2023 - Toledo, OH - Huntington Center

9/28/2023 - Birmingham, AL - The Legacy Arena at The BJCC

9/29/2023 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

9/30/2023 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

