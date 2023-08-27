AC/DC For Super Bowl Halftime Show Says Nevada Governor

AC/DC would rock the year's Super Bowl LVIII halftime show next year if Nevada governor Joe Lombardo could pick the artist for next year's event that will take place in his state.
Recent years have found the event staring pop and rap stars like Rhianna from the 2023 installment, Eminem, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar and Mary J. Blide in 2022, The Weeknd in 2021, and Shakira, Justin Timberlake, Lady Gaga, Coldplay, Beyonce, Bruno Mars, and Katy Perry in the past decade.
Rock artists dominating the halftime show prior to 2011 with performances from the likes of The Who, Bruce Springsteen, Tom Petty, Prince, The Rolling Stones, Paul McCartney, and U2 leading the way in the 2000s.
58th Super Bowl will be taking place on Sunday, February 11, 2024 at the Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, NV, and Lombardo was asked by the Las Vegas Review-Journal who he would like to see play the halftime show.
He responded, "AC/DC. I was going to yell it out. But yeah, I'm serious."
