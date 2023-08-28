Damnation's Hammer Share 'Do Not Disturb The Watchmaker' Lyric Video

(AN) Damnation's Hammer have premiered a lyric video for the song "Do Not Disturb The Watchmaker", which comes from their forthcoming album, "Into The Silent Nebula," that arrives September 15th.
"A song inspired by the type of story H.P. Lovecraft might write." The band comments. "It deals with a horologist who using an old pocket watch can turn back time. He uses this to open portals to the past to assassinate certain people so he can alter the course of history. The Watchmaker is an inter time-dimensional assassin!"
Building on the foundations set by their previous 2019-album, "Unseen Planets, Deadly Spheres", on their third album, DAMNATION'S HAMMER unleash eight songs of relentless heavy metal, incorporating the band's trademark doom-laden groove.
Once again produced by Mark Mynett, "Into The Silent Nebula" will feature guest appearances from Rotting Christ's Sakis, Aaron Stainthorpe of My Dying Bride and Fenriz from Darkthrone.
