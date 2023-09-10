AC/DC Reveal Band Lineup For Power Trip

AC/DC took to social media to reveal the band lineup for their upcoming appearance at the Power Trip festival in Indio, Ca that will be taking place on October 6th, 7th and 8th.

The band took to social media to shared a rehearsal video and also revealed, "PWR UP for Power Trip! Listen to the rehearsal of the boys powering up with Cliff Williams, who's coming out of retirement for the festival and Matt Laug on drums."

Laug is best known for his work with Alice Cooper, Slash's Snakepit, and Alanis Morissette. He and Williams will join lead guitarist Angus Young, frontman Brian Johnson and guitarist Stevie Young at the event.

The festival will also feature performances from Guns N' Roses, Iron Maiden, Metallica, Tool and Judas Priest, who were added to the bill after Ozzy Osbourne canceled his appearance.