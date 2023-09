Spock's Beard Announce 'Feel Euphoria' 20th Anniversary Edition

(RAM) Legendary US progressive rockers Spock's Beard are pleased to announce a special 20th anniversary edition of their 'Feel Euphoria' album, arriving on vinyl for the very first time November 24th, 2023. Pre-order now here.

Dave Meros comments of this edition: "This is the first in a series of re-releases of the 'Nick era' Spock's Beard albums. I hadn't listened to this album many years, and it was cool to hear how hard we rocked some of those songs, how unique it was compared to the typical prog rock album of the time, and how different it was from both what we had done in the past and what we were to do in the future."

'Feel Euphoria', originally released in 2003, was a landmark album for the band, being their first without Neal Morse, and with Nick D'Virgilio as lead vocalist. It also demonstrated a more band approach to the song-writing.

This brand new gatefold 180g 2LP edition has been newly remastered especially for vinyl by Patrick Engel at Temple of Disharmony, and includes the two bonus tracks from the original release as well as liner notes from each band member reflecting on the album.

LP1

Side A

1.Onomatopoeia 00:05:16

2.The Bottom Line 00:07:32

3.Feel Euphoria 00:07:20

Side B

1.Shining Star 00:04:04

2.East Of Eden, West Of Memphis 00:07:05

3.Ghosts Of Autumn 00:06:54

LP2:

Side C

1.A Guy Named Sid: Intro 00:03:00

2.Same Old Story 00:04:25

3.You Don't Know 00:03:11

4.Judge 00:03:20

5.Sid's Boys Choir 00:01:09

6.Change 00:05:18

Side D

1.Carry On 00:05:18

2.Moth Of Many Flames (Bonus track) 00:02:49

3.From The Messenger (Bonus track) 00:07:26

This reissue marks the first in a series of vinyl releases from this period of the bands existence. Look at for more in the future.

