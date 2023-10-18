blink-182 Go Deep For 'One More Time' With Zane Lowe

blink-182 have shared an in-depth interview conducted by Apple Music's Zane Lowe where they discuss their new forthcoming album, "ONE MORE TIME..." and more.
The new studio album will arrive this Friday, October 20th and marks the first new album to feature the band's original lineup of Mark Hoppus, Tom DeLonge, and Travis Barker, since 2011.
According to Columbia Records, "The trio recorded ONE MORE TIME... across 2022 and 2023 in the midst of their blockbuster reunion tour, which sold out arenas, amphitheaters, and stadiums across the world.
"The album, produced by Travis Barker, features 17 new songs that capture the band at the top of their game, layering in themes of tragedy, triumph, and most importantly, brotherhood." Watch the Zane Lowe interview below:
