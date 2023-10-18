Bowling For Soup Get Animated For BFS Version Of 'High School Never Ends'

(RagePR) It's High School Never Ends - but not as you know it! One of Bowling For Soup - the Grammy nominated, Texan pop punk favorites biggest songs, has been given a new lease of life thanks to the band's recently released Greatest Hits album Songs People Actually Liked - Volume 2 - The Next 6 Years (2004 - 2009).

With Bowling For Soup following the same process they started on their 2015 Volume 1 Greatest Hits, all the songs on the album have been re-recorded in their entirety, which brings us to High School Never Ends (BFS Version). That's right, Bowling For Soup were doing this long before Taylor Swift.

For the new version of their 2006 classic, BFS have dropped an animated video choc full of pop culture references. It's a case of see how many movies you can spot while you sing along to one of the bands' most loved songs.

