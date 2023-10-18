Carina Round Announces First Live Performance Since 2016

(Speakeasy) Carina Round, the acclaimed Los Angeles-by-way-of-England musician who has spent the last several years performing with Puscifer and Tears for Fears, celebrates the 20th anniversary of her sophomore album, The Disconnection, with a January 18 date at The Echo. This is her first solo performance since 2016.

"The Disconnection could not be more important to me. This record was what ultimately moved me to Los Angeles and was the turning point that made me take the leap into what was to be my life and career," Carina shares. "It is a raw and unselfconscious processing of a young girl finding autonomy, herself and her voice. It is the loss of naiveté and the blind leap into bold and all-encompassing hope. It's the crashing of an old world and the diving into the new.

The pride I have for this record, as a document of a pivotal moment in my life will stay with me forever. This album is why I'm here today, doing what I do. It is with immeasurable gratitude and excitement that I'll be performing this live, 20 years after its release."

Tickets are on-sale this Friday at 10 am at Ticketmaster.com with a pre-sale launching on Thursday exclusive to Carinaround.com mailing list subscribers. A limited number of VIP packages will be available simultaneously, with the special offering including an in-person Q&A with Carina, a limited-edition autographed foil poster, and exclusive The Disconnection trucker hat and tote bag.

Upon release of The Disconnection, The Guardian said the collection "establishes the Wolverhampton singer-songwriter as a major talent," adding "throughout, Round's trademark is dazzling visual imagery, conjured up in fabulous wordplay." All Music said, commenting on her dynamic voice, Round is "equipped with pipes that wind from the sultriest depths to keening, aching highs," and Slant Magazine said "she's like a living musical gene pool, her voice summoning the complete history of rock, but never to the point of distraction... The Disconnection is the kind of striking rock document that only comes once in a great while."

