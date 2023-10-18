Metallica Share 'Fuel' Video From PowerTrip Festival

(hennemusic) Metallica performed its 1997 track, "Fuel", during an October 8 performance at the Power Trip festival in Indio, CA, and the band is sharing pro-shot video from the event.

The third single from "Reload" was featured in the middle of a 16-song set during the group's headline appearance on the third and final night of the three-day festival; the event also included performances by Guns N' Roses and AC/DC, among others.

The festival stop is part of Metallica's M72 World Tour in support of its latest album, "72 Seasons." Recorded at the band's HQ in San Rafael, CA in 2021 and 2022, and produced by Greg Fidelman and band members James Hetfield and Lars Ulrich, the project debuted at No. 1 on the US Album Sales chart upon its release in April.

Metallica will continue the series with a pair of shows in St. Louis, MO in early November before wrapping up its 2023 schedule in Detroit, MI next month.

Stream new live video of "Fuel" from the Power Trip festival here.

