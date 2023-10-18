(hennemusic) Metallica performed its 1997 track, "Fuel", during an October 8 performance at the Power Trip festival in Indio, CA, and the band is sharing pro-shot video from the event.
The third single from "Reload" was featured in the middle of a 16-song set during the group's headline appearance on the third and final night of the three-day festival; the event also included performances by Guns N' Roses and AC/DC, among others.
The festival stop is part of Metallica's M72 World Tour in support of its latest album, "72 Seasons." Recorded at the band's HQ in San Rafael, CA in 2021 and 2022, and produced by Greg Fidelman and band members James Hetfield and Lars Ulrich, the project debuted at No. 1 on the US Album Sales chart upon its release in April.
Metallica will continue the series with a pair of shows in St. Louis, MO in early November before wrapping up its 2023 schedule in Detroit, MI next month.
Stream new live video of "Fuel" from the Power Trip festival here.
Ozzy Osbourne Addresses Alleged Ant Snorting Incident- 'Night Of The Living Dead' Made A Love Story By Great American Canyon Band- Slash- more
David Lee Roth Streams Previously Unreleased Song- Disturbed Announce North American Tour- Eagles Add Farewell Tour Date- more
Blake Shelton Announces 2024 Back To The Honky Tonk Tour- Kyle Gordon Goes Country With 'Girls Are The Best'- more
Road Trip: Mountains of Fun Await in Smyth County, Virginia
Caught In The Act: Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band Live in New Buffalo, MI
Live: Depeche Mode Rock Orlando
Box Sets: The Darkness - Permission to Land...Again
Metallica Share 'Fuel' Video From PowerTrip Festival
Singled Out: Waves in Autumn's Foxland
Ozzy Osbourne Addresses Alleged Ant Snorting Incident
'Night Of The Living Dead' Made A Love Story By Great American Canyon Band
Ice Nine Kills Go Silence of The Lambs With 'Meat & Greet' Video
Oxbow Deliver 'Gunwale' Video Ahead Of This Week's Tour Launch
Dropkick Murphys Recruit Pennywise For Boston 2024 St. Patrick's Day Week Shows
House Parties Deliver 'Braindead' Video