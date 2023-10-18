Night Ranger's 40 Years And A Night with Contemporary Youth Orchestra TV Premiere Announced

(AXS TV) Night Ranger's all-new hour-long concert film 40 Years And A Night with Contemporary Youth Orchestra-premiering on AXS TV this Saturday, October 21 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. Additionally, an extended 90-minute edition of the landmark performance will air on Saturday, November 18 at 9 p.m. ET.

Filmed live at the Key Bank State Theatre in Cleveland, this special event finds band members Jack Blades, Kelly Keagy, Brad Gillis, Eric Levy, and Keri Kelli taking the stage for a one-of-a-kind set joined by Cleveland's acclaimed Contemporary Youth Orchestra-an impressive outfit that boasts more than 80 talented student musicians between the ages of 12 and 18, who represent more than 40 schools in Ohio and who have previously performed alongside fellow rock legends such as Jefferson Starship, STYX, Pat Benatar, Kenny Loggins, and more.

The historic collaboration with CYO marks the first time ever that Night Ranger has performed with a live symphonic orchestra, providing a unique and soaring backdrop to signature classics such as "Sister Christian," "(You Can Still) Rock In America," and "Don't Tell Me You Love Me" among many others. Night Ranger is currently on the road in honor of their landmark 40TH Anniversary, and will continue to tour across the country through 2024.

"It was a dream come true to have Night Ranger music accompanied by an entire symphonic band... including our own! Although now, we're spoiled, and we want to carry the orchestra with us everywhere we go!!" - Jack Blades

"Playing the show with the Cleveland CYO and being able to record It was an incredible and unique experience. To have younger musicians not only embrace but enjoy playing our music was a new high for us as a band. You could see all the hard work they put into rehearsals, and finally getting to perform it live was an incredible new benchmark in our career." - Kelly Keagy

"I can check this one off my bucket list. Having the CYO backing us for this show was just amazing and it really took Night Ranger to another level. Looking forward to its release and sharing with the world!" - Brad Gillis

"AXS TV is devoted to giving our viewers the best seats in the house to unique live events from rock's biggest names, and Night Ranger's powerhouse '40 Years And A Night' set is truly a once in a lifetime evening-putting a fresh twist on some of the band's biggest hits," said Katie Daryl, Vice President of Programming for AXS TV. "Our audience has already enjoyed seeing the Contemporary Youth Orchestra perform with STYX, and we are proud to showcase these incredible young musicians once again for this special event."

40 Years And A Night with Contemporary Youth Orchestra will be available on CD, Vinyl, DVD, Blu-ray and digitally across all streaming platforms beginning October 20.

News > Night Ranger