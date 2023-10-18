The Icarus Line Must Die Special Event Announced

Five years since its 2018 premiere, The Icarus Line Must Die returns to theaters for a special screening... Brain Dead Studios (611 N Fairfax, Los Angeles) on Tuesday, October 24th featuring a Q&A with Jerry Stahl + Joe Cardamone + Michael Grodner and Live Performances by Pink Mountaintops, Annie Hardy and Joe Cardamone of The Icarus Line.
Here is the synopsis for the film: The Icarus Line Must Die is a dramatic narrative feature set against the backdrop of the current LA underground music scene. The film tracks Joe Cardamone, front man of notorious punk bad boys The Icarus Line as he navigates his way through the ups and downs of the modern music landscape. With a new record completed and a major label deal within sight, Joe fights to keep his band, his relationship and his life from completely falling apart.
Keith Morris (Black Flag/Circle Jerks), Pearl Charles, Melissa Brooks (The Aquadolls), Justin Pearson, Rafael Reyes (Prayers) and Jerry Stahl (Permanent Midnight) are featured along with performances by Pink Mountaintops, Together Pangea, The Icarus Line, Retox, Obliterations and Annie Hardy of Giant Drag.
Tickets for the special event are available here and watch the trailer below:
