Therion Reveal 'Ruler Of Tamag' Lyric Video

(Freeman Promotions) Therion unleash another masterpiece with their upcoming album, 'Leviathan III', out December 15, 2023! Today, the legendary unit reveal their second new single, entitled "Ruler of Tamag", which is a more than worthy continuation of the musical legacy of mastermind Christofer Johnsson, who pioneered symphonic metal back in the 90s.

"Ruler of Tamag" enchants with a gentle acoustic guitar intro and lingering female vocals, opening up to a fairytale-like scenario of old times, that then bursts into a heavy track with gloomy parts that build up to a fascinating score-like symphony. Check out the accompanying lyric video below, and make sure to pre-order your version of 'Leviathan III'!

Christofer Johnsson on "Ruler of Tamag": "The song was written by me and Thomas Vikström and it has a lot of Middle Eastern influences in the music. Lyrically it deals with the ruler of the Underworld in the Turkic mythology called Erlik. Parts of the song is in Turkish language. I collaborated with Soner Canözer from the now defunct Turkish symphonic metal band Almora for the translation/rewriting of the Turkish parts of the lyrics.

"The video is a lyric video and it was done by Carlos Toro from Abysmo Films that did our video clips the past 13 years."

