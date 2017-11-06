|
Sam Smith Released Emotional Message To Fans
.
(Radio.com) While his fans were eagerly awaiting Sam Smith's sophomore album, The Thrill of It All, last Friday (November 3rd) the singer himself is a bundle of nerves as she shared on social media. Smith took to social media to thank his fan base for their continued support during the journey that went into the making of the new full-length. "I'm sitting outside my house in London having a coffee, and I'm freaking out because the album is out tomorrow. But I'm so excited for you to hear it," says on the Twitter voice recording. "I've poured my heart and soul into every single line, and I just really wanted to take this time as well to say thank you. Thank you for giving me that year and a half to be at home and write this album. Thank you for letting me do what I do every day." "I hope you like it," he adds. "Please be honest if you don't. But be kind at the same time. I don't think my heart could take it." Listen to the full message here.
Smith took to social media to thank his fan base for their continued support during the journey that went into the making of the new full-length. "I'm sitting outside my house in London having a coffee, and I'm freaking out because the album is out tomorrow. But I'm so excited for you to hear it," says on the Twitter voice recording.
"I've poured my heart and soul into every single line, and I just really wanted to take this time as well to say thank you. Thank you for giving me that year and a half to be at home and write this album. Thank you for letting me do what I do every day."
"I hope you like it," he adds. "Please be honest if you don't. But be kind at the same time. I don't think my heart could take it." Listen to the full message here.
Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
• Bon Scott Allegedly Planned To Leave AC/DC Before His Death
• Lynyrd Skynyrd Cancel 2017 Dates Over Medical Emergency
• Rarest Ever Beatles LP Album Being Auctioned
• Metallica Release Live Video Of Rare Song Performance
• Eric Clapton Documentary Hitting Theaters For One Night
• Jeff Lynne's ELO Stream 'Telephone Line' Live Video
• Billy Corgan Goes Virtual Reality With 'Aeronaut' Video
• Dave Grohl Mashes Up 'Snowman' and 'Enter Sandman'
• Morrissey Live Debuts The Smith's 'I Started Something I Couldn't Finish'
• Neil Young Streaming New Song 'The Visitor'
• Singled Out: Russkaja's Kosmopoliturbo
• Sammy Hagar Changes His Tune About Van Halen Reunion
• Robert Plant Finds Some Led Zeppelin Vocals 'Horrific'
• Former Vital Remains Vocalist Scott Willey Died On Halloween
• The Beatles Compile Christmas Records For Limited Edition Release
• Taylor Swift To Debut New Song During 'Scandal' Broadcast
• A$AP Rocky Breaks Up Fight And Brokers A Hug At Show
• Nicki Minaj Features In Lil Uzi Vert's 'The Way Life Goes' Remix
• Tim McGraw and Faith Hill Release 'Telluride'
• Selena Gomez And Marshmello Release 'Wolves' Video
• Miley Cyrus 'Hannah Montana' Throwback Clip Burns Larry David
• Sam Smith Released Emotional Message To Fans
• Andy Grammer Announces New Album 'The Good Parts' And Tour
• Chris Stapleton Streams New Song 'Scarecrow in the Garden'
• Phillip Phillips Announces New Album And Tour Dates
• Halsey Details 'Him & I' Collaboration with Boyfriend G-Eazy
• Lil Kim Releases 'Took Us a Break' Video
• Kelsea Ballerini's Says Fiance Inspired Her New Music
• Taylor Swift Releases New Song 'Call It What You Want'
• Sam Smith's 'Carpool Karaoke' Features Fifth Harmony
• Joecephus and the George Jonestown Massacre - 5 Minutes to Live: A Tribute to Johnny Cash
• Coral the Merknight vs. SEARANTULA - It Weaves a Web of Metal
• Sites and Sounds: Monster of Rock Cruise 2018
• Sites and Sounds: We Got Your Back Brian Benefit Concert
• Little Steven and the Disciples of Soul Live In Chicago
• Rock Reads: We Were Going to Change the World: Interviews with Women from the 1970s & 1980s Southern California Punk Rock Scene
• Chris Barron - Angels and One-Armed Jugglers
• Road Trip: Dublin By Bicycle: It's Electric!
• Kris Heaton Band - World Gone Mad
• Blind Lemon Pledge - Backwards Glance
• Road Trip: Explore Ancient Ireland at the Kerry Bog Village
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.