Singled Out: Russkaja's Kosmopoliturbo 11-06-2017

. Russkaja recently released their new album "Kosmopoliturbo" and to celebrate we asked guitarist Engel Mayr to tell us the story behind the song "Hey Road" from the new studio effort. Here is the story: The song "Hey Road" from Russkaja's new record "Kosmopoliturbo" was actually one of the first ones that Georgij (singer) and me finished. It started with my basic idea of a midtempo song combining Acoustic and Electric guitar in the intro (and also later on in the Tango C-part, but that came around later). I already had Intro/Verse without vocals and the Chorus with a vocal melody. I wanted the chorus to be really hooky. When I played my demo to Georgij he immediately came up with the Intro/Verse vocal melody which I totally fell I love with. Georgij also liked the hooky Chorus and on one of the following tours I noticed that he was sitting in the back of the bus and writing lyrics to that song. When I realized that he was actually writing about being on the road I thought that's really cool since we're touring a lot and it really fits the song! "Hey Road" brings up a feeling that everybody in the band can really identify with! A few weeks later the Tango melody in the C-part came to my mind and at first I recorded it with heavy guitars in the demo but then I felt it should retain a more traditional Tango feel with the horns and violin playing the melody and the rhythm section playing the Tango groove behind with a strong Steelstring guitar. When we were in the studio recording the song I wasn't sure anymore if the Intro should be Acoustic or Electric guitar, so I recorded both and when the album was mixed I really liked the way it sounded with Electric AND Acoustic guitar simultaneously and we did it that way! I think "Hey Road" became a great song and I really enjoy playing it live and also singing the backing vocals to it. It's one of those songs that just feel natural and gives you a great vibe! Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself and learn more about the album right here! advertisement

