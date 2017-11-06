|
Singled Out: Russkaja's Kosmopoliturbo
.
Russkaja recently released their new album "Kosmopoliturbo" and to celebrate we asked guitarist Engel Mayr to tell us the story behind the song "Hey Road" from the new studio effort. Here is the story: The song "Hey Road" from Russkaja's new record "Kosmopoliturbo" was actually one of the first ones that Georgij (singer) and me finished. It started with my basic idea of a midtempo song combining Acoustic and Electric guitar in the intro (and also later on in the Tango C-part, but that came around later). I already had Intro/Verse without vocals and the Chorus with a vocal melody. I wanted the chorus to be really hooky. When I played my demo to Georgij he immediately came up with the Intro/Verse vocal melody which I totally fell I love with. Georgij also liked the hooky Chorus and on one of the following tours I noticed that he was sitting in the back of the bus and writing lyrics to that song. When I realized that he was actually writing about being on the road I thought that's really cool since we're touring a lot and it really fits the song! "Hey Road" brings up a feeling that everybody in the band can really identify with! A few weeks later the Tango melody in the C-part came to my mind and at first I recorded it with heavy guitars in the demo but then I felt it should retain a more traditional Tango feel with the horns and violin playing the melody and the rhythm section playing the Tango groove behind with a strong Steelstring guitar. When we were in the studio recording the song I wasn't sure anymore if the Intro should be Acoustic or Electric guitar, so I recorded both and when the album was mixed I really liked the way it sounded with Electric AND Acoustic guitar simultaneously and we did it that way! I think "Hey Road" became a great song and I really enjoy playing it live and also singing the backing vocals to it. It's one of those songs that just feel natural and gives you a great vibe! Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself and learn more about the album right here!
The song "Hey Road" from Russkaja's new record "Kosmopoliturbo" was actually one of the first ones that Georgij (singer) and me finished. It started with my basic idea of a midtempo song combining Acoustic and Electric guitar in the intro (and also later on in the Tango C-part, but that came around later). I already had Intro/Verse without vocals and the Chorus with a vocal melody. I wanted the chorus to be really hooky. When I played my demo to Georgij he immediately came up with the Intro/Verse vocal melody which I totally fell I love with.
Georgij also liked the hooky Chorus and on one of the following tours I noticed that he was sitting in the back of the bus and writing lyrics to that song. When I realized that he was actually writing about being on the road I thought that's really cool since we're touring a lot and it really fits the song! "Hey Road" brings up a feeling that everybody in the band can really identify with!
A few weeks later the Tango melody in the C-part came to my mind and at first I recorded it with heavy guitars in the demo but then I felt it should retain a more traditional Tango feel with the horns and violin playing the melody and the rhythm section playing the Tango groove behind with a strong Steelstring guitar.
When we were in the studio recording the song I wasn't sure anymore if the Intro should be Acoustic or Electric guitar, so I recorded both and when the album was mixed I really liked the way it sounded with Electric AND Acoustic guitar simultaneously and we did it that way!
I think "Hey Road" became a great song and I really enjoy playing it live and also singing the backing vocals to it. It's one of those songs that just feel natural and gives you a great vibe!
Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself and learn more about the album right here!
• Bon Scott Allegedly Planned To Leave AC/DC Before His Death
• Lynyrd Skynyrd Cancel 2017 Dates Over Medical Emergency
• Rarest Ever Beatles LP Album Being Auctioned
• Metallica Release Live Video Of Rare Song Performance
• Eric Clapton Documentary Hitting Theaters For One Night
• Jeff Lynne's ELO Stream 'Telephone Line' Live Video
• Billy Corgan Goes Virtual Reality With 'Aeronaut' Video
• Dave Grohl Mashes Up 'Snowman' and 'Enter Sandman'
• Morrissey Live Debuts The Smith's 'I Started Something I Couldn't Finish'
• Neil Young Streaming New Song 'The Visitor'
• Singled Out: Russkaja's Kosmopoliturbo
• Sammy Hagar Changes His Tune About Van Halen Reunion
• Robert Plant Finds Some Led Zeppelin Vocals 'Horrific'
• Former Vital Remains Vocalist Scott Willey Died On Halloween
• The Beatles Compile Christmas Records For Limited Edition Release
• Taylor Swift To Debut New Song During 'Scandal' Broadcast
• A$AP Rocky Breaks Up Fight And Brokers A Hug At Show
• Nicki Minaj Features In Lil Uzi Vert's 'The Way Life Goes' Remix
• Tim McGraw and Faith Hill Release 'Telluride'
• Selena Gomez And Marshmello Release 'Wolves' Video
• Miley Cyrus 'Hannah Montana' Throwback Clip Burns Larry David
• Sam Smith Released Emotional Message To Fans
• Andy Grammer Announces New Album 'The Good Parts' And Tour
• Chris Stapleton Streams New Song 'Scarecrow in the Garden'
• Phillip Phillips Announces New Album And Tour Dates
• Halsey Details 'Him & I' Collaboration with Boyfriend G-Eazy
• Lil Kim Releases 'Took Us a Break' Video
• Kelsea Ballerini's Says Fiance Inspired Her New Music
• Taylor Swift Releases New Song 'Call It What You Want'
• Sam Smith's 'Carpool Karaoke' Features Fifth Harmony
• Joecephus and the George Jonestown Massacre - 5 Minutes to Live: A Tribute to Johnny Cash
• Coral the Merknight vs. SEARANTULA - It Weaves a Web of Metal
• Sites and Sounds: Monster of Rock Cruise 2018
• Sites and Sounds: We Got Your Back Brian Benefit Concert
• Little Steven and the Disciples of Soul Live In Chicago
• Rock Reads: We Were Going to Change the World: Interviews with Women from the 1970s & 1980s Southern California Punk Rock Scene
• Chris Barron - Angels and One-Armed Jugglers
• Road Trip: Dublin By Bicycle: It's Electric!
• Kris Heaton Band - World Gone Mad
• Blind Lemon Pledge - Backwards Glance
• Road Trip: Explore Ancient Ireland at the Kerry Bog Village
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.