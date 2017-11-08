Jay-Z Not Happy About Meek Mill Prison Sentence

In a post on Facebook, the Jay-Z wrote, "The sentence handed down by the Judge — against the recommendation of the Assistant District Attorney and Probation Officer — is unjust and heavy handed. We will always stand by and support Meek Mill, both as he attempts to right this wrongful sentence and then in returning to his musical career."

On Monday (Nov. 6), Meek Mill received a two to four-year prison sentence for violating his parole. The sentence was handed down by Philadelphia Judge Genece Brinkley and the verdict stemmed from a drugs and firearms case from 2008. Brinkley said Mill failed a drug test and didn't obey a court order restricting his travel.

Jay-Z wasn't the only artist to comment on Mill's sentence. "Was wit u then & WE STILL WIT U NOW!!! This too shall pass," wrote T.I. "You got this!!! God places the heaviest loads on the strongest backs. We got real love for u out here KING. ." Read more here.