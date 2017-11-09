|
Kurt Cobain, Jerry Garcia, Elton Immortalized With Pop Rocks Figures
.
(Radio.com) Funko, a pop culture collectibles company, has revealed the latest new figures to join their Pop! Rocks series. The new dolls include Kurt Cobain, Elton John and Jerry Garcia. The Series 3 dolls come in varieties and will be released in January 2018. Nirvana frontman Cobain comes with an acoustic guitar from the legendary MTV Unplugged show. His likeness is also featured in the leather jacket look from the 'Nevermind' tour, as well as the outfit he wore in the "Smells Like Teen Spirit" video. Grateful Dead frontman Jerry Garcia, will be immortalized in plastic with his signature glasses and guitar. Sir Elton John comes in two larger-than-life Elton looks. The doll has large framed glasses and a classic white suit, or a patriotic red, white and blue get up. Read more here.
Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
